Thunivu vs Varisu Box Office Collections Day 3 India, Worldwide: Vijay and Ajith's power storms ticket counters, rakes in huge moolah!

Varisu and Thunivu Box Office Collections, News Updates: Varisu is a Tamil action drama directed by Vamshi Paidipally while Thunivu is written and directed by H Vinoth.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 01:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Two legendary stars from the South film industry, Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay's recent releases Thunivu and Varisu have stormed the Box Office windows with massive numbers. Both are big earners and surely benefitted from the Lohri and Makar Sankranti festival holidays. The films are impressive and raking in huge moolah worldwide as well. 

According to trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan, Thunivu has gone past the Rs 50 crore mark in Tamil Nadu in three days while Varisu has so far earned Rs 35 crore in three days. Thunivu has earned Rs 100 crore so far worldwide. "Thunivu is now the highest-grossing movie of #AK in North America.." shared trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Thunivu stars Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani and Pavani Reddy with John Kokken, Mamathi Chari, Veera and Bagavathi Perumal in supporting roles. It is written and directed by H Vinoth, and produced by Boney Kapoor.

Varisu's Telugu dubbed version Vaarasudu has got more takers, reportedly. As per trade reports, Ajith’s Thunivu has managed to get a slight upper hand at the box office windows in three days. Varisu is a Tamil action drama directed by Vamshi Paidipally who co-wrote it with Hari and Ashishor Solomon. Produced jointly by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema, the film stars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. 

 

