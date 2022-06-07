Tight security in place for Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding

NEW DELHI: Arrangements for the wedding of director Vignesh Shivan with actress Nayanthara are on in full swing, even as invitations to a select set of guests have been sent out.

The wedding of the celebrity couple, who have been dating each other for some time now, is to take place on June 9 at a popular resort in Mahabalipuram.

Sources close to the couple say that the wedding is to take place in the presence of only close family and friends from the industry and that special arrangements have been put in place to ensure security.

The sources say, "Security has been really tightened at the venue. Guests, who have been invited, will be getting a special code before the wedding. Guests will abe allowed to enter the wedding venue after showing code.

"A dress code for the wedding has also been specified. The dress code specified in the invitation is Ethnic pastels. A Sangeet ceremony is to take place on Wednesday before the wedding on Thursday morning."

The couple had recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to invite him to their wedding.

The sources say actors Rajinikanth and Ajith too are among those who have been invited to the event.