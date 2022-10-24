Trailer for Samantha Prabhu's first Hindi theatrical release 'Yashoda' to drop on THIS date

New Delhi: With the excitement for Samantha's first Hindi theatrical release Yashoda beaming up every passing day, the makers of the pan-India multi-lingual film have treated the audience with the trailer announcement. Set to drop the trailer on 27th October, the makers of Yashoda have released yet another sneak peek from the film adding to the anticipation for the 11th November 2022, release.

Turning into a national sensation with the blockbuster success of her song 'Oo Antava' from Pushpa and earning accolades for her remarkable performance in the much-acclaimed show 'The Family Man', Samantha is gearing up for her first appearance in Hindi theaters with Yashoda.

Earlier the makers of the film dropped the teaser introducing the audience to the world of Yashoda, played by Samantha leaving everyone intrigued with the dark and thrilling backdrop of a pregnant woman fighting against all odds.

Playing an author-backed role in the new age plot, Samantha turns gritty in the edge-of-the-set action-backed Yashoda.

Shouldered by the number one actress of India, the film touches base on the most number of languages for a female-led film, releasing in a total of 5 Indian languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. While Yashoda isn't Samantha's Bollywood debut, the bilingual film will be dubbed and released in Hindi, amongst other languages.

Co-starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan along with Samantha, the film is set to present a new avatar of the leading lady.

Backed by a strong technical crew, Yashoda onboarded a talented team of Mani Sharma for music, M Sukumar for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor.

Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies and is set to release on 11th November 2022.