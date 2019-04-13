Trailer of Telugu film Jersey raises expectations of the audience

The trailer of Jersey, a Nani starrer is amazing and worth watching again and again. The trailer was released recently and is going viral for being one of the most interesting trailers among all. It is true that the trailer of a film plays an important role in attracting the audience to the theatres. The credit for the editing of the trailer of 'Jersey' goes to Gowtam Tinnanuri, the director of the film.

The trailer starts with Nani entering the cricket ground and with people cheering him as he enters. The cheering continues and then you can see Shraddha Srinath and Nani’s romantic moments together and all the love they have for each other. Soon, his love life turns into married life and Nani has a son too. But as a husband and a father, Nani is a failure. At the point when he is on the verge of losing his wife and son, the cricketer fights back to make something big in his life at the age of 36.

How he fights back against those people who have been criticising him and how he wins back the love of his wife and son forms the plot of Jersey, which will hit the screens on April 19.

The film has Satyaraj and many other actors who play supporting roles. It is also said that the film will have an anti-hero climax. The film is based on a true story and is directed by Surya Devara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments.