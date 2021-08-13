Trending: KGF star Yash's wife Radhika shares unseen engagement video, calls hubby an 'incredible man' - Watch

New Delhi: Kannada superstar Yash aka Naveen Kumar Gowda of 'KGF' fame and wife Radhika Pandit recently celebrated 5 years of their engagement. Marking the day as special, Radhika took to Instagram and dropped an unseen video tagging hubby.

KGF star Yash's wife wrote in the caption: It's been 5yrs today that I got engaged to this incredible man, in my favorite place with my favorite people being around! I still remember this day, like it was yesterday.. sharing this video just to relive that perfect day again P.S: A shout out to all my dear friends who were a part of that special day to share any pic u have of that day, pic of the decor, or an invite, or anything u have memories attached to. Tag me @radhikapandit while uploading. @thenameisyash

The breathtaking video has gone viral on the internet with fans loving the chemistry between the couple.

The dashing duo worked together in superhit films such as 'Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari', after which rumours of them being a couple were doing the rounds. They got engaged in Goa on August 12, 2016.

Fans were delighted to see their favourite on-screen couple tie the knot on December 9, 2016, in a private ceremony in Bangalore. They are parents to a baby girl named Arya and baby boy Yatharv.

On the work front, Yash will be seen in 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kirugandur.

KGF 2 will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages respectively.