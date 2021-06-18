Twitterati review Dhanush's 'Jagame Thandhiram': Fan calls him Al Pacino, another dubs it as 'one-time watch'

New Delhi: On Friday (June 18), fans got to witness a different side of South actor Dhanush in his latest release 'Jagame Thandhiram' on Netflix. The renowned actor played the role of a nomadic gangster in the film. He joins forces with a global mafia group in London, however, later is conflicted over his allegiance to them.

Critics have lauded the film for its action-sequences, ability to explore thoughtful themes of cultural shifts, xenophobia and the meaning of 'home'.

As soon as the film was released on Netflix at 12:30 PM IST, Twitteratis started rolling in their reviews, first thoughts, obervations about the film. Many were in awe of the film calling it brilliant. However, others called it a 'one-time watch' and criticised the film for a 'predictable plot'.

Check out their reviews on the film:

My final review : 3/ 5. No regret of watching. If you're the type that critically analyze movies with informative / educative scenes in imagination world, you might enjoy the journey Thank you. #JagameThandhiram#Suruli — HBD Ammu Baby Xie (@Sunshine2U1716) June 18, 2021

Done watching

Entertaining and background story handled well There is some lag with screen play in first half mathapadi entertainment kaga once pakkalam Just entertainment kaga pakkalam not much impressive SANA's BGM is fantastic @dhanushkraja #JagameThandhiram https://t.co/Y8P7mdbZ2x — Karthik Ravichandran (@itsKarthikRavi) June 18, 2021

I enjoyed Jagame Thanthiram. Loved the direction of Karthik Subbaraj. And Dhanush was like effing Al Pacino. The Future is HIM. DOT. #jagamethanthiram #JagameThandhiram #Dhanush #suruli pic.twitter.com/rIvv4hgv7h — (@nameis_asri) June 18, 2021

No doubt the movie #JagameThandhiram Is master piece of overall the movie crew,, such a feel gud movie,, and one more time @dhanushkraja proof he's a gud performer. @Music_Santhosh phaaa manusan out standing in RR, side @karthiksubbaraj we'll try pic.twitter.com/bwmTlgp192 — Navamani Thangadurai (@navamanitdurai) June 18, 2021

However, there were some viewers who expected more from the film and weren't thrilled by the actioner.

Overall : It can be watched once. The main flop of the movie is the continuous repetitive "mass" and violence scenes which served no purpose. BGM score by @Music_Santhosh was an absolute treat . Clear, loud and chaotic. #JagameThandhiram#Suruli — HBD Ammu Baby Xie (@Sunshine2U1716) June 18, 2021

Dhanush I am sorry to say this movie is one of the worst and bad screenplay movie, I have seen this year......karthik I am so disappointed bro this is not you...your film making is not this...please dont repeat this again sorry its a worst movie Jagame Thandhiram — Muralibabu (@Muralib76135565) June 18, 2021

Jagame Thandhiram could have been better, was a good start and later got draggy and boring. Another typical Indian movie where the hero doesnt get shot in a gun fight! — DevarajahSelvarajah (@devagaga) June 18, 2021

#JagameThandhiram Making good, Immigrant matter is good, Dhanush did his acting good.. But if it is released in theatres D fans would have enjoyed but B and C centre guys would have avoided.

One Time Watch 3.5 — DUNDU (@dundu_vr) June 18, 2021

Jagame Thandhiram is an action-comedy gangster film, written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It has been and produced by S Sashikanth and Ramachandra of YNOT Studios, along with Reliance Entertainment.

The film stars Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo, with Joju George and Kalaiyarasan portray supporting roles. It also marks the Indian film debut of James Cosmo.