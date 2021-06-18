हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jagame Thandhiram review

Twitterati review Dhanush's 'Jagame Thandhiram': Fan calls him Al Pacino, another dubs it as 'one-time watch'

The Dhanush starrer 'Jagame Thandhiram' is an action-comedy gangster film, written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. As soon as the film released on Netflix on Friday (June 18), netizens started rolling in with their reviews.

Twitterati review Dhanush&#039;s &#039;Jagame Thandhiram&#039;: Fan calls him Al Pacino, another dubs it as &#039;one-time watch&#039;
Pic courtesy: YouTube still from 'Jagame Thandhiram' trailer

New Delhi: On Friday (June 18), fans got to witness a different side of South actor Dhanush in his latest release 'Jagame Thandhiram' on Netflix. The renowned actor played the role of a nomadic gangster in the film. He joins forces with a global mafia group in London, however, later is conflicted over his allegiance to them.

Critics have lauded the film for its action-sequences, ability to explore thoughtful themes of cultural shifts, xenophobia and the meaning of 'home'.

 As soon as the film was released on Netflix at 12:30 PM IST, Twitteratis started rolling in their reviews, first thoughts, obervations about the film. Many were in awe of the film calling it brilliant. However, others called it a 'one-time watch' and criticised the film for a 'predictable plot'.

Check out their reviews on the film:

However, there were some viewers who expected more from the film and weren't thrilled by the actioner.

Jagame Thandhiram is an action-comedy gangster film, written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It has been and produced by S Sashikanth and Ramachandra of YNOT Studios, along with Reliance Entertainment. 

The film stars Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo, with Joju George and Kalaiyarasan portray supporting roles. It also marks the Indian film debut of James Cosmo.

