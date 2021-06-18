Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram LEAKED online, FULL HD FREE DOWNLOAD available on TamilRockers, Telegram

New Delhi: South superstar Dhanush's upcoming Jagame Thandhiram has reportedly been leaked online, a day ahead of its official release. Notorious piracy sites such as Tamilrockers is at it again! FULL HD Download of the actioner is available on Telegram and Tamilrockers, reportedly.

This is not the first time that a highly anticipated film has fallen prey to piracy sites. Previously too, many Bollywood and regional movies have been leaked online by Tamilrockers.

Jagame Thandhiram is an action-comedy gangster film, written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It has been and produced by S Sashikanth and Ramachandra of YNOT Studios, along with Reliance Entertainment.

The film stars Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo, with Joju George and Kalaiyarasan portray supporting roles. It also marks the Indian film debut of James Cosmo.

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi, Mohanlal's Drishyam 2, 2.0, Angrezi Medium, Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Love Aaj Kal and Street Dancer 3D, Mumbai Saga, Vakeel Saab among various others were hit by piracy.

Also, Telugu romantic drama movie Uppena was leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram, MovieRulz, and other torrent sites in HD quality.