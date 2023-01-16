Urvashi Rautela stuns in red saree, touches Chiranjeevi’s feet during ‘Waltair Veerayya’ event, netizens call her ‘Sanskari gurl’- See Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has always made everyone proud of her amazing acting and dancing skills. She recently took everyone's heart to the storm as she shared screen space with megastar Chiranjeevi in the mega-budget 300 cr film ‘Waltair Veerayaa’, which will be soon streamed on OTT platform Netflix.

Urvashi Rautela recently appeared on screen with Chiranjeevi and captivated audiences with her acting, expressions, and dance moves. Fans have been blown away by her performance and have been praising her. Rautela's ‘Waltair Verrayya’, is one of the most-awaited films in the recent times.

The actress recently shared a photo of herself touching Chiranjeevi's feet and taking his blessings, which has gone viral. She was seen wearing a red sari, which added to her beauty. Reacting to the pictures, netizens wrote, "Such Sanskari Gurll, She has immense respect for seniors". another wrote, It's rare to see this kind of thing in young generation actors, this is sweet."

We can definitely say that the picture will bring a big smile to your face as it has bought on the face of a megastar.

On the work front, Urvashi is currently busy promoting her film ‘Waltair Veerayaa’ and enjoying the massive success of the love being showered on the film.