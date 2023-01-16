topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentRegional
URVASHI RAUTELA

Urvashi Rautela stuns in red saree, touches Chiranjeevi’s feet during ‘Waltair Veerayya’ event, netizens call her ‘Sanskari gurl’- See Pics

Urvashi Rautela shared a photo of herself touching Chiranjeevi's feet and taking his blessings, which has gone viral on social media.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 05:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Urvashi Rautela stuns in red saree, touches Chiranjeevi’s feet during ‘Waltair Veerayya’ event, netizens call her ‘Sanskari gurl’- See Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has always made everyone proud of her amazing acting and dancing skills. She recently took everyone's heart to the storm as she shared screen space with megastar Chiranjeevi in the mega-budget 300 cr film ‘Waltair Veerayaa’, which will be soon streamed on OTT platform Netflix. 

Urvashi Rautela recently appeared on screen with Chiranjeevi and captivated audiences with her acting, expressions, and dance moves. Fans have been blown away by her performance and have been praising her. Rautela's ‘Waltair Verrayya’, is one of the most-awaited films in the recent times.

The actress recently shared a photo of herself touching Chiranjeevi's feet and taking his blessings, which has gone viral. She was seen wearing a red sari, which added to her beauty. Reacting to the pictures, netizens wrote, "Such Sanskari Gurll, She has immense respect for seniors". another wrote, It's rare to see this kind of thing in young generation actors, this is sweet."  

See the pics here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

We can definitely say that the picture will bring a big smile to your face as it has bought on the face of a megastar. According to the latest buzz producers from the south and Bollywood are   

On the work front, Urvashi is currently busy promoting her film ‘Waltair Veerayaa’ and enjoying the massive success of the love being showered on the film. 

Live Tv

Urvashi RautelaWaltair VeerayyaWaltair Veerayya box office collectionsChiranjeeviUrvashi Rautela Chiranjeevi pics

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?