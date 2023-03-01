topStoriesenglish2578560
NewsEntertainmentRegional
RAM CHARAN

US TV Host Calls Ram Charan ‘Brad Pitt of India’, Don’t Miss ‘RRR’ Actor’s Epic Reaction

RRR actor Ram Charan, who is in Los Angeles right now, was called 'Brad Pitt of India' by the members of the show KTLA Entertainment.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 08:52 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

US TV Host Calls Ram Charan ‘Brad Pitt of India’, Don’t Miss ‘RRR’ Actor’s Epic Reaction

Los Angeles: The stage is set and the countdown has begun. Ram Charan is enjoying every moment of his Hollywood fame. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the `RRR` actor shared a picture of himself along with the members of the show KTLA Entertainment. Ram wrote in the caption, "Soaking in the LA vibe! Thank you @ktla_entertainment for having me." In the first frame, Ram is looking suave in a suit and enjoying the sunlight. 

Ram Charan is in Los Angeles now and heavily promoting the movie `RRR` as the song `Naatu Naatu` from his movie is competing for the Oscar in the category of the best original score. In the KTLA Entertainment show, Charan has been referred to as the Brad Pitt of India. Reacting to that, Ram blushed and said, "I mean I like Brad Pitt for sure."  

Fans shared the clip on Twitter and Ram is garnering praise from netizens. Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, SS Rajamouli`s `RRR` is coming back to the theatres across the United States. The movie will be showing in the US theatres from March 3. 

The official Instagram page of the movie `RRR` as well as Ram Charan in his latest post shared the news with his followers. Ram wrote, "@rrrmovie back in theatres all across the United States starting March 3, catch us on the big screen once again." 

Previously, Ram Charan appeared on the daytime Talk show `Good Morning America` where he talked about the bumper success of `RRR`. He has also opened up about becoming a father in the show. The Oscar-nominated song `Naatu Naatu` will be performed on the Oscar stage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.  

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985