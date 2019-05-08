close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vaishnav Tej

Vaishnav Tej’s debut film titled 'Uppena'

This film will mark the debut of Vaishnav Tej, who is the younger brother of Sai Dharam Tej. 

Vaishnav Tej’s debut film titled &#039;Uppena&#039;

Finally, the debut film of Panja Vaishnav Tej has got a title. The film was initially titled Jaalari but now, it has been named Uppena. Vaishnav tweeted the new name recently and has confirmed the title. Uppena means the high tides in the ocean and with the first look that has been unveiled on the day of the launch of the film, one can understand that the starlet plays a fisherman in the film. 

The film is set in a rural backdrop but still is said to be a commercial entertainer. An official announcement is yet to be made by the makers. The film is being directed by Buchhi Babu Sana, who has worked as an assistant for Sukumar earlier and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The team had worked together from Rangasthalam too.

 Debutant Manisha Raj, an NRI girl is playing the love interest to Vaishnav Tej while Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play the antagonist in the film. Devi Sri Prasad is going to compose music for this film.

This film will mark the debut of Vaishnav Tej, who is the younger brother of Sai Dharam Tej. The film went on floors in February and is expected to release later this year if everything goes as per the plan. Details about the members of the cast are yet to be unveiled.

 

Tags:
Vaishnav TejUppenaPanja Vaishnav TejTelugu moviesSai Dharam Tej
Next
Story

Zee Studios releases trailer of Haryanvi film Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti

Must Watch

PT5M17S

Deshhit: Amit Shah's roadshow in Bhopal