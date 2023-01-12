Varisu and Thunivu Box Office Collections Day 1: Vijay and Ajith starrer smash ticket counters, earn big!

New Delhi: Two legendary superstars Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay's major releases Thunivu and Varisu opened in cinemas a day back and guess what? Fans have shown immense love and appreciation for both. Be it the Indian market or global Box Office report, Day 1 collections of Thunivu and Varisu are positive and read 'blockbuster' already.

VARISU DAY 1 BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS

According to early estimates and a report in Times of India, Vijay's 'Varisu' has reportedly earned Rs 26.5 crore in the Indian market, including around Rs 17 crore in Tamil Nadu. The family entertainer has raked in over Rs 35 crore worldwide on day 1.

#Varisu debuts at No.1 in Kerala on Day 1..



A Traditional stronghold for #ThalapathyVijay pic.twitter.com/6aIuC1drII — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 12, 2023

Varisu is a Tamil action drama directed by Vamshi Paidipally who co-wrote it with Hari and Ashishor Solomon. Produced jointly by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema, the film stars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna.

THUNIVU BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS DAY 1

Superstar Ajith's Thunivu has reportedly grossed Rs 26 crore in India on day one, as per a report in Indian Express, giving neck-to-neck competition to Varisu on domestic markets. Several media reports suggest that the Ajith starrer had more than 95 per cent occupancy in morning shows in home ground Tamil Nadu.

#Thunivu debuts at No.1 at the TN Box office on Day 1..



Once again, proving Actor #AjithKumar is the King of Opening.. pic.twitter.com/M7hTx5QXNZ — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 12, 2023

Thunivu is also a Tamil action heist film written and directed by H Vinoth, and produced by Boney Kapoor. It stars Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani and Pavani Reddy with John Kokken, Mamathi Chari, Veera and Bagavathi Perumal in supporting roles.

The film was earlier titled AK61, Ajith's 61st film in a leading role.