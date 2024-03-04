New Delhi: Mega Prince Varun Tej who made his Bollywood debut with Operation Valentine has left the audience quite impressed. And turns out the film is already a success in terms of numbers. As per reports, the non-theatrical rights for the Varun Tej film have been sold for a whopping amount of Rs 50 crores.

The budget of the film is Rs 43 crores, so Operation Valentine has already made a profit, leaving aside, its box office numbers too. The non-theatrical rights of the film comprise satellite, digital, audio, and other rights for all languages. Bagging an impressive deal like this only points to the faith Varun Tej has earned in the industry. With this, it also makes him a bankable star on a Pan-India scale.

With this, the makers are now looking to make a lucrative deal from the film's theatrical rights too. Varun Tej who plays an Indian Airforce officer is seen in the film with Manushi Chhillar.