trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2727303
NewsEntertainmentRegional
OPERATION VALENTINE

Varun Tej's 'Operation Valentine' Reportedly Sold At Whopping Rs 50 Crore Offline

As per reports, the non-theatrical rights for the Varun Tej film have been sold for a whopping amount of Rs 50 crores. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 02:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Varun Tej's 'Operation Valentine' Reportedly Sold At Whopping Rs 50 Crore Offline Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Mega Prince Varun Tej who made his Bollywood debut with Operation Valentine has left the audience quite impressed. And turns out the film is already a success in terms of numbers. As per reports, the non-theatrical rights for the Varun Tej film have been sold for a whopping amount of Rs 50 crores.

The budget of the film is Rs 43 crores, so Operation Valentine has already made a profit, leaving aside, its box office numbers too. The non-theatrical rights of the film comprise satellite, digital, audio, and other rights for all languages. Bagging an impressive deal like this only points to the faith Varun Tej has earned in the industry. With this, it also makes him a bankable star on a Pan-India scale. 

With this, the makers are now looking to make a lucrative deal from the film's theatrical rights too. Varun Tej who plays an Indian Airforce officer is seen in the film with Manushi Chhillar. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?