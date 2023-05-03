topStoriesenglish2602424
NewsEntertainmentRegional
MANOBALA

Veteran Actor-Director Manobala Passes Away At 69; Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Mourn Demise

Veteran Tamil actor and director Manobala passed away at the age of 69. Several noted actors from the industry including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Dulquer Salmaan mourned his demise.

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 05:39 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Veteran Actor-Director Manobala Passes Away At 69; Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Mourn Demise

Chennai: Well-known Tamil actor-director Manobala died here on Wednesday following illness, film industry sources said. Condolences poured in for the senior actor from various quarters, with Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIADMK General Secretary K Palaniswami and topstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan among others mourning his death. 

In a four-decade old cinema career, Manobala (69) started off as a director after working under the legendary filmmaker Bharathirajaa, and went on to make movies with top stars including Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth and Sathyaraj. He had of late ventured into acting, largely confining himself to comic roles and featured in a number of movies with top actors including Vijay and Dhanush. He has also produced a couple of films. 

In a statement, CM Stalin expressed shock and grief over Manobala's death and said he had entertained the masses with his humour and character roles. "His demise is an irreparable loss to Tamil cinema," Stalin said and recalled a recent meeting Manobala had with him. 

AIADMK chief and state Leader of Opposition (LoP) Palaniswami recalled Manobala was a "star speaker" in the party and taken its policies to the people in simple language laced with humour. "His passing away is a great loss to the party and the tinselworld," he said. In a tweet, Rajinikanth expressed grief over the death of his "dear friend" and extended his sympathies with the family of the deceased. "Shocking & it's unbelievable such a sweet person & a good friend #Manobala sir passed away. Heartfelt condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace," film producer Dr Dhananjayan said in a tweet. 

Various cinema industry veterans including actor Sathyaraj, music composer Ilayaraja, director Vikraman among others offered their condolences. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal