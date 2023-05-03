Veteran Actor-Director Manobala Passes Away At 69; Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Mourn Demise

Chennai: Well-known Tamil actor-director Manobala died here on Wednesday following illness, film industry sources said. Condolences poured in for the senior actor from various quarters, with Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIADMK General Secretary K Palaniswami and topstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan among others mourning his death.

In a four-decade old cinema career, Manobala (69) started off as a director after working under the legendary filmmaker Bharathirajaa, and went on to make movies with top stars including Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth and Sathyaraj. He had of late ventured into acting, largely confining himself to comic roles and featured in a number of movies with top actors including Vijay and Dhanush. He has also produced a couple of films.

In a statement, CM Stalin expressed shock and grief over Manobala's death and said he had entertained the masses with his humour and character roles. "His demise is an irreparable loss to Tamil cinema," Stalin said and recalled a recent meeting Manobala had with him.

AIADMK chief and state Leader of Opposition (LoP) Palaniswami recalled Manobala was a "star speaker" in the party and taken its policies to the people in simple language laced with humour. "His passing away is a great loss to the party and the tinselworld," he said. In a tweet, Rajinikanth expressed grief over the death of his "dear friend" and extended his sympathies with the family of the deceased. "Shocking & it's unbelievable such a sweet person & a good friend #Manobala sir passed away. Heartfelt condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace," film producer Dr Dhananjayan said in a tweet.

RIP Manobala sir ! You were always warm, kind, constantly making us laugh and full of love. I have only the fondest memories of our times on our films together @manobalam pic.twitter.com/x7tKE4D4Mj — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) May 3, 2023

Various cinema industry veterans including actor Sathyaraj, music composer Ilayaraja, director Vikraman among others offered their condolences.