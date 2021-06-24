हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sivan

Veteran cinematographer Sivan dies of cardiac arrest at 89

Veteran photographer and film cinematographer Sivan died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday (June 24, 2021). His son Santosh Sivan took to Twitter to mourn his tragic demise and pen a heartfelt note for him.

Veteran cinematographer Sivan dies of cardiac arrest at 89
Pic courtesy: Twitter/Prithviraj Sukumaran

Thiruvananthapuram: The early mentor of acclaimed film cinematographer Santosh Sivan -- his father popularly known as Sivan passed away here, Thursday, according to family sources. He had fallen down in his house, here, and was hospitalised, when he suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away. The 89-year-old, who began his studio -- Sivan Studio in the heart of the state capital, began his career as a still photographer more than six decades ago and his studio has been the hub of all cultural activities over the years.

From a still photographer, he moved into the world of films and has produced, directed films and in 1991 the film. He directed 'Abhayam' that won the national film award for the best children's film.

Sivan's pictures have been carried in prestigious magazines like the National Geographic, Span, Newsweek to name a few.

It was under his guidance that Santosh began his glittering film career as a photographer and has not looked back since.

Santosh has an elder brother Sangeeth, who is also an acclaimed film personality, so is his youngest brother Sanjeev, who is also a proven film personality. Sivan`s wife had already passed away earlier. They also have a daughter, Saritha.

The last rites would be held here on Friday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Sivan.

