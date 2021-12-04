हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shivaram

Veteran Kannada actor Shivaram no more

Veteran Kannada actor Shivaram passed away at the age of 83 at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Veteran Kannada actor Shivaram no more
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Veteran Kannada actor Shivaram passed away at the age of 83 at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The senior actor was admitted to hospital on November 30 after collapsing while performing 'puja' at his residence and suffering brain haemorrhage.

Doctors couldn't perform surgery considering his advanced age. His condition never improved afterwards. Shivaram, a multi-faceted talent acted as a character actor, comedian, and parallel roles in his illustrious cine journey of six decades.

He began his career as an assistant director and worked with legendary directors such as Puttanna Kanagal, Sangetham Srinivas Rao and Seetharama Shastri. His roles in 'Nagarahaavu' and 'Shubhamangala' are still cherished among Kannada audiences.

Shivaram directed the movie 'Hrudaya Sangama' in 1972 and produced a few movies in Kannada and Tamil, including 'Dharma Duarai' of superstar Rajinikanth.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed his condolences on the death of the senior actor and stated that it is saddening to know. "It is a great loss to the Kannada film industry," he said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ShivaramVeteran Kannada actorpasses awayBengalurubrain haemorrhagemulti-faceted talent actor
Next
Story

Rashmika Mandanna's pleasant surprise to Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun is too cutesy!

Must Watch

PT14M47S

BKU Chief Rakesh Tikait says farmers' protest would not stop right now