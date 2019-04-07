Victory Venkatesh-Naga Chaitanya’s Venky Mama first look out

On the occasion of Ugadi, the first look of ‘Venky Mama’ starring Daggubati Venkatesh and Akkineni Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles has been unveiled. It has received a tremendous response on social media. While the logo was unveiled on the eve of the festival, the first look brought smiles to the faces of both Chaitanya and Venky’s fans.

‘Venky Mama’ is touted to be a thorough entertainer and a pucca commercial film which is going to be a laughter riot for the audience. Recently, the crew had wrapped up the first schedule of shooting that took place in Rajahmundry. The second schedule will resume from April 8 in Hyderabad.

KS Ravindra (Bobby) is directing the movie while Raashi Khanna and Paayal Rajput will be seen opposite to Chay and Venky respectively.

There are a lot of expectations from this film because of the combo of Venky, Chay and Bobby. Bobby has made films like Balupu, Power and others like Jai Lava Kusa. All the films he has directed have performed well at the box office and so, fans of Daggubati and Akkineni family are waiting for a super hit film from Bobby. The film is expected to release later this year.

Venky and Chay were seen together in Premam, but it was just a cameo of Venky in the film. As nephew and uncle, Chay and Venky share a really good bond and they have a good rapport. Venky has supported Chay through all his tough times and has been a mentor.