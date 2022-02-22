हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
rashmika mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda indirectly SHUTS down wedding rumours with Rashmika Mandanna

South sensation Vijay Deverakonda indirectly slammed rumours that suggested he is planning to marry Rashmika Mandanna.

Vijay Deverakonda indirectly SHUTS down wedding rumours with Rashmika Mandanna
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Arjun Reddy' actor Vijay Deverakonda has indirectly reacted to wedding rumours involving him and 'Pushpa' star Rashmika Mandanna. In a tweet, he called the speculations 'nonsense' and wrote, "Don’t we just (heart emoji) da news!".

For the past few days, reports have emerged suggesting that rumoured couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are planning to tie the knot soon. Fans were baffled by the unconfirmed reports and wondered if they were true.

However, it now seems they were just speculations.

Take a look at his tweet:

 

Although the actors never cleared the nature of their friendship, Vijay and Rashmika are often spotted heading to the gym or dining out together. Their chemistry has been the talk of the town ever since the duo featured in films like 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade'.

Buzz has been there since long that two are a thing but the actors state that they are nothing more than 'just friends'. 

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy with his pan-Indian film 'Liger', which also features Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Rashmika has two Bollywood projects including 'Mission Majnu' with Sidharth Malhotra and 'Goodbye' with Amitabh Bachchan. She was recently seen opposite Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
rashmika mandannaVijay DeverakondaVijay Deverakonda wedding rumoursRashmika Mandanna wedding rumours
Next
Story

Kajal Aggarwal shares pictures from her 'God Bharai', fans say ‘badhaai ho’

Must Watch

PT1M51S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Putin recognized two parts of Ukraine