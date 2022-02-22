Vijay Deverakonda indirectly SHUTS down wedding rumours with Rashmika Mandanna

New Delhi: 'Arjun Reddy' actor Vijay Deverakonda has indirectly reacted to wedding rumours involving him and 'Pushpa' star Rashmika Mandanna. In a tweet, he called the speculations 'nonsense' and wrote, "Don’t we just (heart emoji) da news!".

For the past few days, reports have emerged suggesting that rumoured couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are planning to tie the knot soon. Fans were baffled by the unconfirmed reports and wondered if they were true.

However, it now seems they were just speculations.

Take a look at his tweet:

As usual nonsense.. Don’t we just

da news! — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 21, 2022

Although the actors never cleared the nature of their friendship, Vijay and Rashmika are often spotted heading to the gym or dining out together. Their chemistry has been the talk of the town ever since the duo featured in films like 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade'.

Buzz has been there since long that two are a thing but the actors state that they are nothing more than 'just friends'.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy with his pan-Indian film 'Liger', which also features Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Rashmika has two Bollywood projects including 'Mission Majnu' with Sidharth Malhotra and 'Goodbye' with Amitabh Bachchan. She was recently seen opposite Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa'.