close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda's new film titled ‘World Famous Lover'

The poster revealed that the first look of the film, produced by KA Vallabha, will be released on Friday.

Vijay Deverakonda&#039;s new film titled ‘World Famous Lover&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Chennai: Actor Vijay Deverakondas new Telugu film has been titled "World Famous Lover", its makers revealed on Tuesday via a title poster.

Being directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film also stars Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh and Isabelle Leite.

The poster revealed that the first look of the film, produced by KA Vallabha, will be released on Friday.

Last seen playing a student leader in "Dear Comrade", it is believed that Vijay essays a traveller in "World Famous Lover", which has music by Gopi Sunder.

With the film on the verge of completion, Vijay will soon commence work on his next film called "Fighter", with Puri Jagannadh. In the film, he plays a fighter with a stutter.

Meanwhile, Vijay awaits the release of his maiden Telugu production venture "Meeku Mathrame Cheptha". The film marks the acting debut of filmmaker Tharun Bhascker, who had directed Vijay in "Pellichoopulu".

 

Tags:
Vijay DeverakondaWorld Famous LoverTeluguarjun reddy
Next
Story

Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta's 'Qismat 2' to release on sep 18

Must Watch

PT2M26S

Deshhit: Know top 20 Deshhit news of today