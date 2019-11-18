close

Vijay

Vijay's 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN

Ajith's 'Viswasam' grossed around Rs 140 crore in its lifetime run in Tamil Nadu, according to trade sources.

Vijay&#039;s &#039;Bigil&#039; is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN

Chennai: Actor Vijays latest release 'Bigil' has emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year in Tamil Nadu, beating Ajiths 'Viswasam'.

According to a report in the box-office tracking portal Cinetrak, 'Bigil' at the end of its fourth weekend run in cinemas has grossed Rs 141.05 crore.

Ajith's 'Viswasam' grossed around Rs 140 crore in its lifetime run in Tamil Nadu, according to trade sources.

"Bigil is the second domestic Rs 200 crore grosser of the year among southern films after 'Saaho'. Vijay is the fourth actor to conquer the feat after Rajinikanth, Prabhas and Yash," the report said.

Cinetrak stated that 'Bigil' has also emerged as the highest grossing Tamil film in Kerala, surpassing Shankar's 'I'. After its fourth weekend, 'Bigil' stands at Rs 19.65 crore in Kerala.

'Bigil', directed by Atlee, features Vijay in dual roles as a gangster and a football coach of a women's team.

Produced on a staggering budget of Rs 180 crore by AGS Entertainment, the film also stars Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir and Yogi Babu in crucial roles.

 

