Tiger 3 Teaser Out: Salman Khan Drops Thrilling Teaser Of Action-Thriller

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan sent waves of excitement through fans with a sneak peek into his much-awaited action-thriller flick 'Tiger 3'. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films and is set for release on November 10, 2023. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi as the lead cast. The actor on Wednesday took to Instagram and dropped a thrilling teaser of the film, offering a glimpse into his character in the movie.

The video, which has been titled 'Tiger Ka Message', is the precursor to the much-awaited trailer of 'Tiger 3'. Salman Khan returns as Avinash Singh "Tiger" Rathore, the OG spy of the YRF Spy Universe. The video opens with Salman Khan declaring that he demanded nothing in return after his 20 years of service to the Indian government. He is seen saying, "Tiger Gaddar hai. Tiger is enemy number 1." He appears to be recording a video even as gunshots are heard in the background. The video then proceeds to Salman taking on to dozens of fully-armed soldiers and fighting with them. The teaser also offers a punchline, "Jab Tak Tiger Mara Nahi, Tab Tak Tiger Hara Nahi."





SALMAN KHAN-KATRINA KAIF'S TIGER 3

The YRF Spy Universe kicked off with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012) and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017), and continued with 'War' (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Then came 'Pathaan' earlier this year, 'Tiger 3', the latest offering of YRF Spy Universe, is set to hit cinemas this Diwali



As per reports, it has been made at an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore and is one of the most expensive projects of the YRF.

The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by YRF. Apart from Salman and Katrina, it also stars Emraan Hashmi, who will be seen portraying a negative character. Ashutosh Rana, Revathi, Ranvir Shorey, Riddhi Dogra and Varinder Singh Ghuman will also be seen in the film, whereas Shah Rukh Khan will be seen making a special appearance.