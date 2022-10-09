NewsEntertainmentRegional
Vikram-Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan 1 sees massive jump on Box Office, check out total collections

'Ponniyin Selvan 1' is considered to be the dream project of filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The film, which went on floors in December 2019 got concluded in September 2021, before being halted twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 01:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's latest period-drama 'Ponniyin Selvan 1' or 'PS: 1' continues to smash the Box Office numbers. The film had a terrific opening in southern states and has minted huge money at the ticket windows. The Hindi version of the film has also been doing a decent job. As per trade pundits, the PS: 1 Hindi version has performed far above expectations on its second weekend and earned Rs 1.50 crore on Day 9, bringing its total (in Hindi) to Rs 16.50 crore. 

As per Indian Express reports, the Hindi version of the film is looking at a lifetime collection of Rs 25 crore.

 

The Hindi figures of 'Ponniyin Selvan 1' are as follows:

 

Day 1: Rs. 1.85 crore
Day 2: Rs. 2.50 crore
Day 3: Rs. 3.25 crore
Day 4: Rs. 1.40 crore
Day 5: Rs. 1.75 crore
Day 6: Rs. 2.50 crore
Day 7: Rs. 1 crore
Day 8: Rs. 75 lakh
Day 9: Rs. 1.50 crore

Total: Rs. Rs. 16.50 crore

'Ponniyin Selvan 1' is considered to be the dream project of filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The film, which went on floors in December 2019 got concluded in September 2021, before being halted twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally intended to be a single film but was split into two parts.

Released on September 30, 2022, in standard and IMAX formats, the received acclaim from film critics, who praised the direction, performances of the cast, score, visuals, and faithfulness to the novel. The film grossed over Rs 345 crore in 8 days, breaking several records and became the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of the year 2022 and the fifth-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.

According to a report in India Today, the star-studded magnum opus is now inching closer to the Rs 350-crore mark worldwide. South critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed that PS1 has become the highest-grosser in Tamil Nadu. 

