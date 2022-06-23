NewsEntertainmentRegional
'Vikrant Rona' trailer out, Kichcha Sudeep starrer has glimpses of unique concept, grand visuals

'Vikrant Rona' releases worldwide in 3D on July 28, starring Kichcha Sudeepa, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok.

Mumbai: The much-awaited trailer of Kichcha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' released Thursday. The upcoming film showcases grand visuals that promise to unravel an interesting story on the big screen in 3D format. The trailer of the pan-India mystery thriller drips grandeur beginning with Kichcha Sudeep's entry to the innovative visual effects.

With an interesting concept and mesmerising 3D visuals, the trailer captured glimpses of a village scene in a majestic way. Kichcha Sudeep's entry on the ship is mesmerising while glamorous Jacqueline Fernandez steals the show with her hot avatar.

The trailer launched in Mumbai, where the media got to see the 'Ra Ra Rakkamma' song exclusively. The trailer has come as a perfect treat to the audience.

Big names from different film industries have come together to launch the trailer in different languages. Where Salman Khan launched it in Hindi, Dhanush did it in Tamil, Dulquar Salmaan in Malayalam, Ram Charan in Telugu, and Kichcha Sudeep in Kannada.

It is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creatiions in north India. 'Vikram Rona' is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film.

The film will be distributed in north India by PVR Pictures.

