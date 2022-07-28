MUMBAI: Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeepa's 'Vikrant Rona' hit the screens on Thursday (July 28) and the excitement among the fans over the next big film from down South can be easily felt. From its songs to action sequences, the superhero movie set in a fantasy land has been creating the right buzz.

The much-awaited fantasy adventure drama has been put out for its final verdict and cinegoers are sharing their feedback on social media. Apart from Sudeep, the Kannada actioner stars Ravishankar Gowda, Nirup Bhandari, Madhusudan Rao, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles.

VIKRANT RONA PLOT:



In the village of Kamarottu in Karnataka, a cop named Suresh Krishna gets murdered under mysterious circumstances, where Inspector Vikrant Rona is assigned to investigate the case. Upon investigation, Vikrant learns that 16 children are also murdered in a similar way where he sets out to find the killer. How does Vikrant unmasks the killer forms the crux of the plot.

SUDEEP KICHCHA-JACUELINE FERNANDEZ CHEMISTRY:

From its songs to action sequences, the superhero movie set in a fantasy land has been creating the right buzz. It's not surprising that more than 800 VFX artists have worked to create the Kichcha Sudeepa's world of 'Vikrant Rona' in 3D. 'Vikrant Rona' is being billed as the biggest 3-D experience in Indian cinema.

'Vikrant Rona' is one of the most ambitious projects of Kichcha Sudeepa. His on-screen chemistry with Jacqueline Fernandez in the movie has not gone unnoticed either.

The duo's song 'Ra Ra Rakkamma' has fast become a party favourite too with Jacqueline's dance movies drawing particular attention.

'Vikrant Rona' is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creations in North India. The film, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, is co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. It has been distributed in North India by PVR Pictures. The film released worldwide on July 28 in 3D.