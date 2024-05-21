Vishal, Priya Bhavani Shankar-Starrer Tamil Action Drama 'Rathnam' Finally Gets A Release Date

New Delhi: OTT giant Prime Video today announced the global streaming premiere of the Tamil film, Rathnam. Headlined by Vishal in the titular role, the film also features Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautam Menon, Samuthirakani, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Hari and co-produced by Stone Bench Films, Zee Studios, and Invenio Origin, the film features music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The action drama will premiere on the service in Tamil with dubs in Telugu, in India and over 240 countries and territories on May 23.



The mass entertainer follows Rathnam (played by Vishal), a fiery young man, who grapples with a turbulent past and struggles to control his violent instincts, especially against those who mistreat women.

As the trusted aide to MLA Panneer Selvam (Samuthirakani), Rathnam's life takes a dramatic turn when he meets Mallika (Priya Bhavani Shankar), a nurse who strikingly resembles his mother. What unfolds is a gripping tale of Rathnam's struggle to protect her while confronting his inner demons. Packed with adrenaline-pumping action and heart-wrenching drama, this film promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, rooting for Rathnam's redemption.