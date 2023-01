Waltair Veerayya trailer: Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja face off in this mass entertainer- Watch

Mumbai: And the wait is over. The trailer of Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja-starrer Waltair Veerayya is out and it has kept everyone on the edge of their seat. The trailer of `Waltair Veerayya ` shows Chiranjeevi as a local don whose authority is threatened when the city commissioner ACP Vikram Sagar (played by Ravi Teja) comes into town.

Chiranjeevi is at his usual best in action as well as in hilarious scenes. He brings that special charm to the character and narrative with his mass aura. Ravi Teja is equally good as the cop and the face-off between the two is the major asset. Fans could not control their excitement as soon as they saw the trailer and started posting heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

The massy action-drama is written and directed by Bobby Kolli, with Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa as the leading ladies.

Watch the trailer here

Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and co-produced by G K Mohan, under the banner, Mythri Movie Makers, the film opens on January 13. The Telugu original and the dubbed Hindi version will be arriving on the same day, with the same title. While the story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.