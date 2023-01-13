topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentRegional
WALTAIR VEERAYYA

Waltair Veerayya Twitter review: Chiranjeevi starrer receives mixed reactions from netizens; fans call it 'solid comeback'

There was not a lot of crowd in the theatres but the early shows of the film saw the attendance of the stars' fans and many of them took to social media to shower praise on the latest release.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 04:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Megastar Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Waltair Veerayya' hit the big screens today and fans are in love. The film also stars Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in important roles.
  • There was not a lot of crowd in the theatres but the early shows of the film saw the attendance of the stars' fans and many of them took to social media to shower praise on the latest release.

Trending Photos

Waltair Veerayya Twitter review: Chiranjeevi starrer receives mixed reactions from netizens; fans call it 'solid comeback'

New Delhi: Megastar Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Waltair Veerayya' hit the big screens today and fans are in love. The film also stars Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in important roles. 

There was not a lot of crowd in the theatres but the early shows of the film saw the attendance of the stars' fans and many of them took to social media to shower praise on the latest release.

"Undoubtedly #WaltairVeerayya is best movie with best comic timing from @KChiruTweets sir #WaltairVerayya," wrote one fan. Another one quoted, "Megastar @KChiruTweets Garu pulled his best in his strong zone, everything just blew my mind and scenes with @RaviTeja_offl garu worked excellently @dirbobby garu No doubt you gave best to fans. @ThisIsDSP big asset."

 

Another Chiranjeevi fan called it his 'solid comeback' and wrote, "Mega star’s solid comeback Boss is back Must watch Paisa Vasool Entertainment & dis movie satisfies every Chiranjeevi fans as ur going to witness Vintage #Megastar"

Directed by KS Ravindra, with music by Devi Sri Prasad, the film also stars Catherine Tresa.

Live Tv

Waltair VeerayyaWaltair Veerayya reviewWaltair Veerayya Twitter reviewWaltair Veerayya castChiranjeeviShruti HaasanRavi Teja

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?