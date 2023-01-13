Waltair Veerayya Twitter review: Chiranjeevi starrer receives mixed reactions from netizens; fans call it 'solid comeback'
There was not a lot of crowd in the theatres but the early shows of the film saw the attendance of the stars' fans and many of them took to social media to shower praise on the latest release.
- Megastar Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Waltair Veerayya' hit the big screens today and fans are in love. The film also stars Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in important roles.
New Delhi: Megastar Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Waltair Veerayya' hit the big screens today and fans are in love. The film also stars Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in important roles.
#KiranAbbavaram watching #WaltairVeerayya with #MegaStarChiranjeevi fans at Tadepalligudem ..#VinaroBhagyamuVishnuKatha #VBVKTeaser #VeeraSimhaReddy pic.twitter.com/8LFzSYW222 — Mukesh (@Mukesh19156738) January 13, 2023
"Undoubtedly #WaltairVeerayya is best movie with best comic timing from @KChiruTweets sir #WaltairVerayya," wrote one fan. Another one quoted, "Megastar @KChiruTweets Garu pulled his best in his strong zone, everything just blew my mind and scenes with @RaviTeja_offl garu worked excellently @dirbobby garu No doubt you gave best to fans. @ThisIsDSP big asset."
Where is the Party..#WaltairVeerayyaOnJan13th #WaltairVerayya #MegaStarChiranjeevi Sandhya 70mm #PoonakaaluLoading #WaltairVeerayya @UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/a1Eemp9KDq — PSPK Forever(@pawankalyansep0) January 13, 2023
#PoonakaaluLoading #WaltairVeerayya
#WaltairVeerayya #WaltairVerayya pic.twitter.com/CieRbatrYU — Darling Prabhas (@laluprasad9347) January 13, 2023
Another Chiranjeevi fan called it his 'solid comeback' and wrote, "Mega star’s solid comeback Boss is back Must watch Paisa Vasool Entertainment & dis movie satisfies every Chiranjeevi fans as ur going to witness Vintage #Megastar"
Mega Boss & masss Ravi Teja #WaltairVeerayya#BlockbusterWaltairVeerayya pic.twitter.com/jgOgUsstFI — (@BheemlaBoy1) January 13, 2023
Directed by KS Ravindra, with music by Devi Sri Prasad, the film also stars Catherine Tresa.
