Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2840560https://zeenews.india.com/regional/wamiqa-gabbi-joins-adivi-sesh-in-highly-anticipated-spy-thriller-g2-2840560.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
ADIVI SESH

Wamiqa Gabbi Joins Adivi Sesh In Highly-Anticipated Spy Thriller 'G2'

Joining Adivi Sesh, who reprises his role as the enigmatic spy, and Wamiqa Gabbi and Emraan Hashmi is a stellar ensemble cast, including Murali Sharma, Supriya Yarlagadda, and Madhu Shalini.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2025, 01:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Wamiqa Gabbi Joins Adivi Sesh In Highly-Anticipated Spy Thriller 'G2' Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

Mumbai: The highly anticipated spy thriller G2, directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, promises to be a cinematic masterpiece with the dynamic Adivi Sesh at the helm, leading the charge as the heart and soul of the spy thriller. Joining him in this ambitious pan-India action franchise is Wamiqa Gabbi, along with Emraan Hashmi. A new poster featuring Wamiqa has been unveiled by the makers, showcasing her in a powerful and enigmatic pose alongside Adivi Sesh and with this powerhouse cast, G2 is shaping up to be a true pan-India spectacle.

The poster hints at the intense and gripping narrative that awaits fans, as Wamiqa steps into the spotlight as the lead opposite the enigmatic Adivi Sesh, taking the franchise to new heights. Her character promises to add a fresh, dynamic layer to the spy thriller.

Joining Adivi Sesh, who reprises his role as the enigmatic spy, and Wamiqa Gabbi and Emraan Hashmi is a stellar ensemble cast, including Murali Sharma, Supriya Yarlagadda, and Madhu Shalini. Together, they promise a cinematic experience packed with action, intrigue, and edge-of-the-seat drama.  

Produced by T G Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under - People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts - and AK Entertainments, G2 is gearing up to be a pan-Indian extravaganza, releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. With a powerhouse cast and a story set to redefine the spy thriller genre, G2 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films on the horizon.  

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK