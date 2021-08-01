Watch the spell-binding ‘Dosti’ song from Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s RRR on Friendship Day!

New Delhi: Finally the Friendship Day is here. It is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of August month. This year it will be celebrated on August 1. So in order to make this auspicious day a little more special, the makers of 'RRR' have finally released the most-awaited song ‘Dosti.’

The song is composed by MM Keeravaani, and is sung by five singers -- Amit Trivedi, Anirudh Ravichander, Vijay Yesudas, Hemachandra and Yazin Nizar.

These singers have given vocals to the theme track in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam languages.

Sharing the excitement over the release of the song,the star-cast of the SS Rajamouli's film Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn expressed their views on their respective social media handle.

They also shared the song's link on their Instagram accounts.

Speaking about the film, it is a fictional tale on the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, and will release on October 13 this year.

Also, PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and have also bought the worldwide electronic rights for all languages.