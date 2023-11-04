New Delhi: In the truest sense, 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' is currently the biggest film that will be arriving on the special occasion of Christmas this year. Well, the way its action-packed teaser introduced the audience to its violent world, it's guaranteed that the film will definitely bring a storm on the big screen. However, the film is set to release this Christmas, so the makers do have a big reason behind the same.

A source close to production informed, "One of the reasons why the makers of 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' chose to release the film on Christmas was the fact that 5 years back they released KGF 1 on Christmas weekend and they feel this is the perfect period for the audience to enjoy the film."

'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' has been made under the banner of Hombale Films, who were the makers of 'KGF 1 and 2'. While the film production house has given one of the biggest blockbusters, 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' is definitely going to continue their spree. Moreover, the 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' also marks the biggest collaboration of the two powerhouses of Indian cinema, the 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who are coming together for the first time to create this mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Hombale Films, 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.