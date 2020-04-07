हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Thala Ajith

Why south superstars Ajith and Allu Arjun are ruling Twitter trends

Thala Ajith is trending for his noble gesture in helping the country fight against the coronavirus pandemic while Allu Arjun's fans are celebrating his birthday on Twitter in advance.

File photos

New Delhi: If you closely follow Twitter, the top two trending hashtags on Tuesday evening are dedicated to south superstars Ajith Kumar and Allu Arjun. Wondering why? We have you sorted. Thala Ajith, as he is fondly called, is trending for his noble gesture in helping the country fight against the coronavirus pandemic while Allu Arjun's fans are celebrating his birthday on Twitter in advance.

As per reports, Ajith has pledged to donate Rs 1.25 crore towards the coronavirus relief fund. He will donate Rs 50 lakh each to PM-CARES Fund and Tamil Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Tamil Nadu) while Rs 25 lakh will go for the welfare of Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI).

Soon after the announcement was made, the Tamil star fans were all praises for him and tweets lauding his efforts were posted in plenty. As of now, #PerfectCitizenThalaAJITH is trending #2 on Twitter.

Check out the tweets here:

Meanwhile, Telugu star Allu Arjun’s fans are busy sending him birthday wishes a day in advance. Allu Arjun will turn 37 on Wednesday (April 8), but his fans are making his birthday eve special too. #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun is the top trend on Twitter currently. 

See the tweets here:

Allu Arjun’s birthday will be all the more special tomorrow as the makers of his upcoming movie film ‘AA20’ have promised to drop a surprise for all his fans.

Meanwhile, last week, Allu Arjun also announced a contribution of Rs 1.25 crore for the welfare of people affected due to the coronavirus pandemic in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Telangana.

