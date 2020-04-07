Why south superstars Ajith and Allu Arjun are ruling Twitter trends

New Delhi: If you closely follow Twitter, the top two trending hashtags on Tuesday evening are dedicated to south superstars Ajith Kumar and Allu Arjun. Wondering why? We have you sorted. Thala Ajith, as he is fondly called, is trending for his noble gesture in helping the country fight against the coronavirus pandemic while Allu Arjun's fans are celebrating his birthday on Twitter in advance.

As per reports, Ajith has pledged to donate Rs 1.25 crore towards the coronavirus relief fund. He will donate Rs 50 lakh each to PM-CARES Fund and Tamil Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Tamil Nadu) while Rs 25 lakh will go for the welfare of Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI).

Soon after the announcement was made, the Tamil star fans were all praises for him and tweets lauding his efforts were posted in plenty. As of now, #PerfectCitizenThalaAJITH is trending #2 on Twitter.

Check out the tweets here:

#BREAKING : Actor #ThalaAJITH has donated the following amounts for #coronavirusinindia relief.. PM Cares Fund: Rs 50 lakhs

CM Relief Fund: Rs 50 lakhs

FEFSI: Rs 25 lakhs Totally 1cr 25lakhs @ThalaFC_ #Valimai #Vivegam #PerfectCitizenThalaAJITH pic.twitter.com/GDChQbb9il — AJITHKUMAR FANS RAGE (@ThalaFC_) April 7, 2020

Thala donates for covid 19 relief fund rs1.25 CR. Tremendous gesture for gentlemen.. #PerfectCitizenThalaAJITH pic.twitter.com/Q8ky0GcxSD — Tgmsanthi (@tgmsanthi) April 7, 2020

Hats off #ThalaAjith Sir Lots Of Respect for you this time #PerfectCitizenThalaAJITH pic.twitter.com/7nIYekYgAF — Sanam Shetty (@SanamShetty_) April 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Telugu star Allu Arjun’s fans are busy sending him birthday wishes a day in advance. Allu Arjun will turn 37 on Wednesday (April 8), but his fans are making his birthday eve special too. #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun is the top trend on Twitter currently.

See the tweets here:

Stylish Star of Indian Cinema Trendsetter in South India Pride Of Tollywood King Of Social Media Emperor of Box office Man With a Golden Heart @alluarjun #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #AA20 pic.twitter.com/MNlr9ldhbe — Sai (@Alluarjun5555) April 7, 2020

May your journey through life be as rewarding as you hope. You deserve all the good things that life has to offer. #HappyBirthdayAlluarjun gaaru

Another Blockbuster year ahead #AA20.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @alluarjun gaaru.

. pic.twitter.com/QjbRJ2eKnS — Hema Kumar (@HemaKumar7745) April 7, 2020

If I can, I will replace the words STYLE , HARDWORK in dictionary with @alluarjun #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/kAV4DYKptA — TeamAlluArjun (@RakeshSanjuAAFF) April 7, 2020

Allu Arjun’s birthday will be all the more special tomorrow as the makers of his upcoming movie film ‘AA20’ have promised to drop a surprise for all his fans.

Meanwhile, last week, Allu Arjun also announced a contribution of Rs 1.25 crore for the welfare of people affected due to the coronavirus pandemic in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Telangana.