Why south superstars Ajith and Allu Arjun are ruling Twitter trends

New Delhi: If you closely follow Twitter, the top two trending hashtags on Tuesday evening are dedicated to south superstars Ajith Kumar and Allu Arjun. Wondering why? We have you sorted. Thala Ajith, as he is fondly called, is trending for his noble gesture in helping the country fight against the coronavirus pandemic while Allu Arjun's fans are celebrating his birthday on Twitter in advance.
As per reports, Ajith has pledged to donate Rs 1.25 crore towards the coronavirus relief fund. He will donate Rs 50 lakh each to PM-CARES Fund and Tamil Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Tamil Nadu) while Rs 25 lakh will go for the welfare of Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI).
Soon after the announcement was made, the Tamil star fans were all praises for him and tweets lauding his efforts were posted in plenty. As of now, #PerfectCitizenThalaAJITH is trending #2 on Twitter.
Check out the tweets here:
#BREAKING : Actor #ThalaAJITH has donated the following amounts for #coronavirusinindia relief..
PM Cares Fund: Rs 50 lakhs
CM Relief Fund: Rs 50 lakhs
FEFSI: Rs 25 lakhs
Totally 1cr 25lakhs @ThalaFC_ #Valimai #Vivegam #PerfectCitizenThalaAJITH pic.twitter.com/GDChQbb9il
— AJITHKUMAR FANS RAGE (@ThalaFC_) April 7, 2020
THALA...reason why people admire you... #PerfectCitizenThalaAJITH pic.twitter.com/EzGzGCMkNu
— Praghadesh (@praghadeshP) April 7, 2020
Thala donates for covid 19 relief fund rs1.25 CR. Tremendous gesture for gentlemen.. #PerfectCitizenThalaAJITH pic.twitter.com/Q8ky0GcxSD
— Tgmsanthi (@tgmsanthi) April 7, 2020
Hats off #ThalaAjith Sir Lots Of Respect for you this time #PerfectCitizenThalaAJITH pic.twitter.com/7nIYekYgAF
— Sanam Shetty (@SanamShetty_) April 7, 2020
Meanwhile, Telugu star Allu Arjun’s fans are busy sending him birthday wishes a day in advance. Allu Arjun will turn 37 on Wednesday (April 8), but his fans are making his birthday eve special too. #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun is the top trend on Twitter currently.
See the tweets here:
Stylish Star of Indian Cinema
Trendsetter in South India
Pride Of Tollywood
King Of Social Media
Emperor of Box office
Man With a Golden Heart @alluarjun #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #AA20 pic.twitter.com/MNlr9ldhbe
— Sai (@Alluarjun5555) April 7, 2020
Rare pic of @alluarjun Garu #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/Pvsq6AuUUU
— Rashmika TamilNadu FC (@Rashmika_Queen) April 7, 2020
May your journey through life be as rewarding as you hope. You deserve all the good things that life has to offer. #HappyBirthdayAlluarjun gaaru
Another Blockbuster year ahead #AA20.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY @alluarjun gaaru.
. pic.twitter.com/QjbRJ2eKnS
— Hema Kumar (@HemaKumar7745) April 7, 2020
If I can, I will replace the words STYLE , HARDWORK in dictionary with @alluarjun #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/kAV4DYKptA
— TeamAlluArjun (@RakeshSanjuAAFF) April 7, 2020
Allu Arjun’s birthday will be all the more special tomorrow as the makers of his upcoming movie film ‘AA20’ have promised to drop a surprise for all his fans.
Meanwhile, last week, Allu Arjun also announced a contribution of Rs 1.25 crore for the welfare of people affected due to the coronavirus pandemic in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Telangana.