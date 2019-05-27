Will Raghava Lawrence and Akshay resume shooting for Laxmmi Bomb?

Looks like the fans of Lawrence are pretty much upset about the actor walking away from Laxmmi Bomb, the Hindi remake of Kanchana. The film which went on floors last month landed up in issues after they had released the first look.

There are chances, that Lawrence will once again go back to helming the film as the director. He tweeted that his fans have been requesting him to do the project.

He took to his official Twitter account to share the news and wrote, “I’m overwhelmed with their genuine love. But trust me, I’m equally upset for the past 1 week as you are. I was very thrilled to do this film, as I almost waited very long to direct this film, spent a lot of quality time on pre-production works and have also blocked my dates for this film. Tomorrow, the Producers are coming to Chennai to meet me. It’s completely in their hands now, if I’m given proper self-respect for my job, then I’ll think about it. Let’s see after the meeting. Wanted to share this message to all the fans who were genuinely concerned. (sic)”

The meeting has happened, finally, but the outcome hasn’t come out yet. A source has informed, “The first schedule of the film was completed a few weeks ago and the shooting was supposed to have been resumed only by August. The makers wanted to meet with Lawrence to sort out this issue before they began their next schedule.”

Kanchana 3, which was also directed by Lawrence was released recently and has done a good business at the Box Office.