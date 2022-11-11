topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentRegional
YASHODA MOVIE REVIEW

Yashoda movie review LIVE updates: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's stellar performance hailed as a WINNER by fans!

Yashoda first movie reviews LIVE updates: Samantha plays a surrogate mother, unravelling the secrets of the medical world in Yashoda. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 02:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Yashoda movie review LIVE updates: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's stellar performance hailed as a WINNER by fans!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu battles Myositis, Yashoda releases today: Actress Samantha's much-talked about venture Yashoda hit the screens today and fans are already loving it. The first reactions are out and it looks like an engaging project. Yashoda happens to be her first outing post Myositis diagnosis. The actress earlier in the day, posted a picture with her fingers crossed amid the anticipation of audience reactions upon the film release. 

YADHODA FIRST MOVIE REVIEW REACTIONS BY FANS

YASHODA STORY LINE

Samantha packed a punch performing some high-octane action sequences in the film, without disclosing that she was battling the condition. The film that has been made on a lavish scale, has acclaimed Hollywood action director Yannick Ben choreographing its action sequences.

Samantha plays a surrogate mother, unravelling the secrets of the medical world in Yashoda. Besides Samantha, the film will also feature actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma among others.

Directed by Hari and Harish, 'Yashoda' has been produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad for Sridevi Movies released on November 11, 2022.

 

Live Tv

Yashoda movie reviewYashoda review LIVE updatesYashoda movie review LIVE updatesSamantha Ruth PrabhuSamantha Ruth Prabhu healthsamantha akkineniSamantha MyositisMyositisSamantha newsMyositis symptoms

Trending news

DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss
DNA
DNA: Why Himalayas are shaking again and again?
DNA
DNA: Jinping's 'love for war' resurfaced
DNA
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 10, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Analysis of 'garbage politics' in Delhi
DNA
DNA: When the demolition of the Berlin Wall started in 1989
DNA
DNA: What is the political mood of the people of Himachal?
DNA
DNA: Analysis of US midterm elections
DNA
DNA: India Vs Pakistan once again in World Cup