Yashoda movie review LIVE updates: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's stellar performance hailed as a WINNER by fans!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu battles Myositis, Yashoda releases today: Actress Samantha's much-talked about venture Yashoda hit the screens today and fans are already loving it. The first reactions are out and it looks like an engaging project. Yashoda happens to be her first outing post Myositis diagnosis. The actress earlier in the day, posted a picture with her fingers crossed amid the anticipation of audience reactions upon the film release.

YADHODA FIRST MOVIE REVIEW REACTIONS BY FANS

#Yashoda Review



A Sci-Fi TheillerPlot- Surrogacy Mother & Fashion EffectSammu Neat Performance Cast - Content - Fight - RunTime & BGM Big+Logic Holes & Emotional Connect Was Bit OutContent & Commercial JusticeTypical Telugu PadamDecent!WINNER!!



Saloon Rating: 3.5/5

#Yashoda Review : Fantastic Engaging Emotional Thriller Movie. Breath-Taking Performance From @Samanthaprabhu2. Directors Hari & Harish Got a Neat Script With Perfect Execution. Bgm By Manish Sharma Superb. Good Film, Give it a Watch #YashodaReview .



Rating :

Got to know that @Samanthaprabhu2 was continuing her work for #Yashoda even after her health issues.



Take a bow #SamanthaRuthPrabhu



She holds the film together & provides us an edge of the swat experience



Your efforts deserve respect #yashodareview #YashodaTheMovie pic.twitter.com/34LVtxNkUf — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) November 11, 2022

Extremely nervous and especially excited! One day to go. Mee andhariki Yashoda nachchalani gattiga korukuntunna. Good vibes to my directors, producer, cast and entire crew as they wait like me for your verdict tomorrow. All fingers and toes crossed. #YashodaFromTomorrow pic.twitter.com/SxhIe9sJlR — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) November 10, 2022

YASHODA STORY LINE

Samantha packed a punch performing some high-octane action sequences in the film, without disclosing that she was battling the condition. The film that has been made on a lavish scale, has acclaimed Hollywood action director Yannick Ben choreographing its action sequences.

Samantha plays a surrogate mother, unravelling the secrets of the medical world in Yashoda. Besides Samantha, the film will also feature actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma among others.

Directed by Hari and Harish, 'Yashoda' has been produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad for Sridevi Movies released on November 11, 2022.