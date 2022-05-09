हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KGF

Yash's ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ screened in Seoul, first Kannada film showcased in South Korea

After shattering major box office records upon its release in India and other parts of the world, Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' has made its way to South Korea.

Yash&#039;s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ screened in Seoul, first Kannada film showcased in South Korea
Film poster

NEW DELHI: Yash’s 'KGF: Chapter 2' has garnered mammoth success across the globe making him a household name across regions. 

The fandom is only increasing as 'KGF: Chapter 2' was the first Kannada film to be screened in South Korea along with its Hindi version. The movie was also the first Indian film to be screened post pandemic.

Rocking star's fans and movie goers from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh etc. attended the screening in large numbers and sent in love for their favorite Rocky Bhai.

The action-drama has received tremendous response worldwide and is continuing to shatter all the box office records.  Besides India, response from US, Malaysia, Singapore, Nepal, Sri Lanka and many other countries has been overwhelming.

The craze of Yash in fans is unmatchable as he continues to charm the audiences across.

