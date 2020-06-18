You are a piece of my soul: Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife Meghana’s emotional farewell note will break your heart

New Delhi: Late Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife Meghana Raj penned an emotional send-off note for her husband who died on June 7. The post and every word of it will break your heart once again. Chiranjeevi Sarja, who was fondly called Chiru, breathed his last at a hospital in Bengaluru following a cardiac arrest. He was 39.

In her letter to her husband, Meghana, who is also an actress, wrote, “CHIRU, I have tried & tried again but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you. All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidante, my HUSBAND- you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul, Chiru.”

Meghana further said that it is painful for her to think Chiranjeevi will never walk in the house she will not be able to touch him

“An unfathomable pain shoots through my soul everytime I see the door and you don't walk in shouting ‘I am home’. There is a sinking feeling in my heart when I can't touch you every minute of everyday,” she added and said he is like a ‘guardian angel’ to her.

Meghana, who is pregnant with their first child, also said that their little one will is a “precious gift for her” and she “cannot wait to bring him back to earth as their child.”

“You love me so much that you just couldn't leave me behind alone, could you? Our little one is your precious gift to me-a symbol of our love - and I am eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can't wait to bring you back to earth, as our child. I can't wait to hold you again. Can't wait to see your smile again. Can't wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait FOR YOU and you wait FOR ME on the other side,” read Meghana’s note.

“You will live as long as I breathe. You are in me. I LOVE YOU,” she signed off.

Read her full post here. "MY CHIRU FOREVER," she captioned her post. Meghana's statement was also shared on the late star's Instagram profile.

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj got married in 2018. Both of them hail from prominent families.

Chiranjeevi's last rites were performed at their farmhouse in Bengaluru.