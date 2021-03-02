हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
zee marathi

Zee Studios enjoys clean sweep at Planet Marathi Filmfare Awards Marathi 2020

New Delhi: Zee Studios’ films bagged a whopping 13 awards at the Planet Marathi Filmfare Awards Marathi 2020 for films, 'Anandi Gopal' and 'Khari Biscuit'. Anandi Gopal, the biography based on India’s first lady doctor – Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi, bagged a whopping 10 awards making it the biggest winner. The film received Best Film, Best Director - Sameer Vidwans, Best Actor Critics- Lalit Prabhakar, Best Actress Critics- Bhagyashree Milind. Not only that, Anandi Gopal also won Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Dialogue, Best Music Album, Best Production Design and Best Editing.

'Khari Biscuit' depicted the undying love between a brother and his blind sister. The film bagged Best Child Artist- Adarsh Kadam and Vedashree Khadilkar, Song Tula Japnar Aahe won Best Lyrics- Kshitij Patwardhan and Best Playback Singer Male - Adarsh Shinde.

Speaking on this joyous moment, Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer- Zee Studios, said “It is an honour for us at Zee Studios to be bestowed with multiple awards for 'Anandi Gopal' and 'Khari Biscuit', and we would like to thank Planet Marathi Filmfare Awards 2020 for the recognition of our films received. This win further establishes and motivates us to continue creating rich content that we believe in."

Zee Studios’ Marathi Films’ Business Head, Mangesh Kulkarni said, "It's very heartening to see our films 'Anandi Gopal' and 'Khari Biscuit' & team’s efforts getting due recognition. It's overwhelming & humbling at the same time and would surely encourage us to deliver content & purpose-driven Films. I thank Planet Marathi Filmfare Awards Marathi, our co-producers, the films teams & above all, the viewers for their continuous support & encouragement. "

 

