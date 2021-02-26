Zee Studios ‘Anandi Gopal’ bags 16 nominations at the eminent Filmfare Awards Marathi 2020

Mumbai: Continuing its momentum at film festivals and awards, Zee Studio's 'Anandi Gopal’ has been nominated for laudable 16 categories at Filmfare Awards Marathi 2020. Based on the biography of India’s first lady doctor – Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi, the film has received top accolades at multiple eminent film festivals last year.

Prominent nominations at Filmfare Awards Marathi 2020 include ‘Best Film’, ‘Best Director’, ‘Best Screenplay’, ‘Best Actor in Leading Role (Male and Female), ‘Best Cinematography’ to name a few. This feat makes Anandi Gopal the only film to receive the highest nominations this year.

The Marathi film industry saw one of the most widely acclaimed films in history with the launch of ‘Anandi Gopal’, inspired by the life of Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi—one of the first female physicians in the country. The inspiring first lady doctor of India fought all odds to get educated, setting an example for generations to come. The story plot revolves around her relationship with her husband who encourages her to study medicine. The film features Lalit Prabhakar, Bhagyashree Milind and Geetanjali Kulkarni in the lead role and is directed by Sameer Vidwans.

Speaking on this joyous moment, Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer- Zee Studios, said “Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi was indeed an inspirational woman and we are honoured to narrate her story to our Indian audience. I am extremely delighted that an inspiring film like this has received its due credit by being nominated across multiple award categories at such a prestigious film award in India.”

Zee Studios’ Marathi Films’ Business Head, Mangesh Kulkarni added, “We are ecstatic that our film has got whopping 16 nominations this year. The entire team behind the film is delighted and we are thankful that 'Anandi Gopal' is getting the love and recognition that it rightfully deserves.”

Director Sameer Vidwans said, "I am overwhelmed to receive the highest nominations. Truly, filmmaking is teamwork and always will be. I am so grateful for this honor and I'm so happy to share this feeling with my 'Anandi Gopal' team."

Anandi Gopal has been the biggest Marathi film overseas for the year 2019 and one of the top three highest-grossing films in the Marathi film industry. The film also won the prestigious Sant Tukaram trophy for the best Indian film at Pune International Film Festival and has also been invited for screenings at many other prestigious international film festivals. The movie has also been included as part of the induction process at Maharashtra’s 1st medical college - Symbiosis Medical College for Women (SMCW) in Pune.