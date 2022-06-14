ZEE5 to premiere Anand Dighe’s biopic 'Dharmaveer’ on THIS date!

NEW DELHI: Get ready to witness one of the biggest blockbusters of Marathi cinema 'Dharmaveer’ on ZEE5 on June 17.

Written and directed by Pravin Tarde, the film will see Prasad Oak in a lead role and Kshitish Date, Makarand Paddhye, Snehal Tarde and Shruti Marathe in the prominent roles as well. Produced by Mangesh Desai, the film will be accessible to the audience in 190+ countries.

As seen in the trailer, Dharmaveer is a Marathi biographical political drama that revolves around the great personality & politician - Anand Dighe. Through the eyes of a reporter, the story not only takes you back to Anand Dighe’s early days but also talks about how he is still alive in the hearts of the Thanekars.

The movie will showcase the politician’s dedication and devotion towards his people and the mutual love and respect that both leaders - Bala Saheb Thackrey and Anand Dighe had for each other.

Commenting on the release, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “At ZEE5 we are consistently looking at understanding the need of the consumer and delivering the content they are looking for. There is a demand for Marathi content across the globe. With the release of Dharamveer, ZEE5 is bolstering its content line-up and is engaging with the Marathi audience yet again. Our aim is to offer great content and relevant stories in the language of their choice.”

Actor Prasad Oak said, “I am very grateful for the response Team Dharamveer have received from the viewers during the theatrical release. We have worked very hard on this movie, and I am glad that through ZEE5 a larger audience will get a chance to watch the film. I really hope we get the same response as we received in the theatres.”

Watch the biggest Marathi movie of 2022 on June 17 exclusively on ZEE5.