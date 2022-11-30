7 basic rules of Sexting: Be careful as you have fun - check dos and don'ts!

Digital communication has taken over and not just with friends and family, when it comes to romance, too, text messages are an important mode of connection. "XOXO" (hugs and kisses), "French" (French kiss), "IWSN" (I want sex now), "<3" (heart), and "LOML" (love of my life) - these are some of the terms used by couples, who are not at the same place, or potential partners today to spark romance. Conservatives might frown upon it but 'sexting' can be fun, as long as it's done safely.

Being decent is imperative but there are some other rules of sexting too. Here are some cardinal rules of 'sexting':

1) Avoid WhatsApp

You should avoid SMSing or using platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook chats to exchange nudes. Apps that have encrypted chats, self-destructing messages, and screenshot blocking should be used. Overall, it's safest to avoid sending nudes.

2) Hide identifiable features

While some apps allow you to blur your face, there are apps that can reverse the blurring. So be it your face, tattoos, or birthmarks, avoid sending identifiable features. These include the furniture in your room or any prominent decor item that will make you easily identifiable.

3) Delete pictures, NO screenshots

Do not take screenshots or save pictures of your partner without their consent. Also, phones can get hacked, so it's best to delete evidence. If you still want to save data with your partner's consent, save them in encrypted and password-protected folders.

4) Delete Metadata

Even if your picture has no identifiable features, a phone's metadata stores information like the date, time, and location where the picture was taken. Use photo editor apps to strip away this data.

5) Timing is key

When passion is at its peak, it might be difficult to pay heed to this but an overeager partner is mostly a turn-off. Exercise restraint from time to time. Waiting can also add to the anticipation and this can be good for your love life.

6) Respect the 'curfew'

Text messaging someone very late can be considered a late-night booty call. So be careful!

7) Avoid ambiguity

It is very easy to misunderstand text messages. Sexting is supposed to be time-saving titillation, so do not beat around the bush or be ambiguous.