7 Feng Shui tips to attract love, stir romance - here's what you should do!

An ancient Chinese traditional practice, Feng Shui uses energy forces to harmonize individuals with their surrounding environment. When it comes to love and relationships, we all know there's no one simple answer to its challenges. But many Feng Shui experts believe that the right steps will help in attracting the love you want. Here are 7 tips to attract love, passion and harmony when it comes to romantic relationships.

1) A solid headboard for bed

The headboard of the bed plays a very important role in ensuring a healthy romance. How? So a solid headboard gives you a sense of security and this means you will be able to enjoy a good sleep. If you are sleep deprived, it will take a toll on your physical and mental health. This will eventually impact your romance in the bedroom as studies have shown poor health due to inadequate sleep also diminishes one's sex drive.

2) Add a dash of red or pink

When you think of love, you think of red and pink. These colours as per Feng Shui symbolises love and passion and that's what you want in your relationship. So add a pop of pink and red to your home decor. But remember, red is also a colour for anger and aggression. So don't make your home too red. Add a dash of it here and there, and see romance bloom.

3) Get doubles

Pairing up two artworks or items will ensure that the energy of togetherness is radiated. So be it sets of pillows, chairs, towels or plants that attract love and harmony, get a double of everything.

4) Declutter your surrounding

Feng Shui places great importance on decluttering. A neat and organised home or any personal space is an indication that a person is ready for a fulfilling relationship. Clutter causes stress, and stress affects a relationship adversely.

5) Aromatherapy: The power of scent

Beautiful scents stir passion, and romance and create a sensual atmosphere. Aromatherapy is the ideal therapy for love. Good smell creates the right aura and helps partners get close.

6) Remove the television

This is not just feng shui but something therapists also suggest nowadays. Television is a distraction! And given the amount of content OTT platforms give us today, it is a major distraction. Getting intimate or having meaningful conversations may not happen if the couple is glued to the TV even when they are in bed.

7) Use artwork depicting love

The most popular artwork that's considered a Feng Shui cure for love includes a pair of Mandarin ducks. Any artwork, including decor items, that depict love can be placed in the bedroom to enhance romance. Similarly, avoid photographs with people's faces - may be an unknown artwork or pictures of friends and family - as they seem like someone's looking over, thus distracting the romance.

