The day of love is here and people across the globe are looking forward to celebrating Valentine's Day 2024. Valentine's Week began on February 7 with Rose Day and it was followed by Propose Day on February 8, Chocolate Day on February 9, Teddy Day on February 10, Promise Day on February 11, Hug Day on February 12 and Kiss Day on February 13. The week of love culminates with the celebrations on the biggest day of love - Valentine's Day, which falls on February 14 every year. With all your special gestures for the special someone, send an adorable message today to your beloved to express your love for them.

Happy Valentine's Day: Beautiful Wishes To Share With Your Beloved

1) "Roses are red, violets are blue, on this Valentine's Day, I'm grateful for you. Happy Valentine's Day, my dear!"

2) Thank you for standing by my side through thick and thin, my best friend forever. Happy Valentine's Day!

3) Without you I am nothing, with you I am everything. Thank you for being my everything. Happy Valentine's Day, Love!

4) I have read many books on love, and seen many films on love, but I only understood its meaning when I met you. Happy Valentine's Day, darling.

5) "You are my sunshine on cloudy days and the reason for my smile. Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life!"

6) "In your arms is where I belong, today and always. Happy Valentine's Day, my darling!"

7) The more time we spend together, the more I fall in love with you. Happy Valentine's Day!

8) Every love song is about you. Happy Valentine's Day!

9) I never liked Valentine's Day, and then I met you and I understood what it was all about.

10) "Wishing you a Valentine's Day filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments. You mean the world to me!"

11) "You make my heart skip a beat and my world brighter. Happy Valentine's Day to the one who completes me!"

12) I would choose you again and again. Happy Valentine's Day to the man of my dreams.

13) You are my ride-or-die. Here's to being my emergency contact for the rest of our lives, my darling. Happy Valentine's Day.

14) Someone one day told me about love, but I only understood it when I met you, my sweetheart. Happy Valentine's Day.

15) I'm so thankful to have found someone as weird as me. All I need in this life is you and me, and I know I am in heaven. Happy Valentine's Day, my love.

Valentine's Day 2024: Heartwarming Quotes On Love

1) "The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. And that's what you've given me. That's what I'd hoped to give you forever." - Nicholas Sparks.

2) "And if the stars should ever die, we'll make our own light, you and I." - John Mark Green.

3) "In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking about you." - Virginia Woolf.

4) "I love you. I've loved you since the first moment I saw you. I guess maybe I've even loved you before I saw you." — A Place in the Sun

5) "I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone." — J.R.R. Tolkien

6) "Who, being loved, is poor?" — Oscar Wilde

7) "Nobody has ever measured, not even poets, how much the heart can hold." — Zelda Fitzgerald

8) "Love me—that's all I ask of you." — Phantom of the Opera

9) "I'm not a religious person but I do sometimes think God made you for me." — Sally Rooney, 'Normal People'

10) "You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." — Dr Seuss