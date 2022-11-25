Looking for love? 5 popular dating apps in India - take your pick!

Dating apps in India: There might be cynics and frequent controversies about dating apps, but their increasing popularity can't be disputed. In today's fast-paced life, you might be meeting with scores of people on daily basis but finding that one person who you want to spend time with - be it for a casual dinner or a long-term relationship - is not easy. That's where dating apps come to the rescue. Depending on your intention, preference, and relationship goal, you can select a dating app that suits your requirement. Here are 5 dating popular dating apps in India that you can try out:

1. Bumble

This dating app has been slowly eclipsing Tinder, which remains one of the most popular dating apps in India. The USP of the app is that it prevents the creation of fake profiles. Profile photos are verified by the app when an account is created on it. So if you are fed up with fake profiles and useless swipes, Bumble is the app to try out. While the app is free, there are a lot of extra features with Bumble Premium which you might consider if you are looking for that one true love!

2. Tinder

Tinder is where it all started in India! While they remain hugely popular with a wide user base, several fake profiles on the dating app have marred its reputation. The downside being Tinder not having a check to ensure that its users are authentic or not. The user-friendly app is easy to use, provides complete privacy protection, and can match you with someone within a short span. Again, the premium user will enjoy more dating options.

3. Happn

This is a unique app that lets you find everyone you have crossed a path with in real life. If you like a profile and they also show interest, it's a match! You can video call or text chat with your partner. Happn matches users based on locations where they've crossed paths. The app uses a feed based on the location of users' phones and lists possible matches.

4. Aisle

If you are serious about dating, this is one app for you. According to a user on Aisle's website, the app is "good for those who have expectations about their future partner." So this app is not about casual dating but for those looking for long-term relationships. Not just people in the vicinity, this app allows you to like a profile from another country or another city.

5. Hinge

If you are particular about appearances, this may be the app for you. On this app, you can like profile pictures and bio and can also drop comments. Based on the interest type of the user, you can understand the other person and contact them later.



