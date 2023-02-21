Love or Arranged Marriage? Will You be Happy in Love - Astrologer Reads Your Palm

By Rajat Aggarwal

Through Palmistry, we can know about our love life or marriage life. There are various signs on our hands that indicate love marriage. With the help of palmistry, we can even know about the true nature or the character of a person. Whether we should have a relationship with a person or not - the answer often rests in our lines. For instance, if the mind-line and lifeline are not joint in the beginning, it means the person is of free nature and doesn't want to be bound in a relationship; it might also mean that the person is a dictator type.

Signs indicating happy and successful married life:

If there is a star on Jupiter mount – it indicates successful and happy married life.

Line from mount of moon joint on fate line – means indicates successful and happy marriage life.

The branch of the heart line joins the sun line – it indicates successful and happy marriage; life branch should not cut on sun line.

If Venus mount is well developed and the line from Venus mount joins the fate line - it indicates a happy love life; branch should not cut the fate line.

If Venus moon and Jupiter mount are well developed – it means successful love life.

If there is a net on Venus on Jupiter mount – it means sexual love.

If the sun and Jupiter mount are well developed – it means true love.

If mercury is well-developed – it means money from lovers.

If the saturant mount is well developed – it means marriage and love with an older person.

W can also know about love marriages from various lines and mount them on our palms like the marriage line, heart line, mind-line, life-line, and fate line etc, but mainly the marriage line and heart line indicate our love life.

Marriage Line: This line is situated under our little finger and above the heart line. This line mainly indicates and tells us about our marriage life. This line indicates arranged marriage and love marriage. If the marriage line is good and there is a cross on the Jupiter mount – it indicates love marriage.

If the branch of the marriage line cuts the heart line and goes to Jupiter mount - it indicates hurdles in a love marriage.

If a branch from moon mount merges in the fate line – it indicates a love marriage.

A marriage line also indicates different relations of a person, like if there are 3-4 marriage lines, it means a person can have 3-4 relations with different people.

If a line from the little finger cuts the marriage line – it means hurdles in a love marriage.

If there are two straight, long, and clear marriage lines – it means marriage between two persons.

Heart line

The heart line mainly indicates our love life, emotional feelings, and married life. This line is very important for love life and marriage life. This line starts under little finger below the marriage line from the edge of the palm and goes up to Jupiter's mind or saturant mount under index finger or middle fingers.

Heart line small – means heartbreak betrayal in love.

If no heart line – means no love

If the heart line is broken - means separation from the lover.

If the heart line is broken under Saturant mount – it means not successful in love life.

If the heart line is broken under the sun mount – breaks love in anger.

If the heart line is broken under mercury mount – it means sadness in love life due to money.

If the heart line is yellowish and broad – it means weakness in love life.

If a branch of the heart line goes to the Saturant mount – it means selfish love.

If a branch of the heart line cuts the mind line – means loss of fame due to love.

If the heart line goes to saturant life – it means selfish love and sexual attraction.

(Disclaimer: Rajat Aggarwal is a palmist with All India Institute of Occult Science founded by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and DO NOT reflect the views of Zee News)