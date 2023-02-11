Valentine's Day 2023 Horoscope: Tarot Reading for all Zodiac Signs - What Stars Have in Store for You

It's the season of love! Valentine's Week is on and come February 14, it will be time to celebrate Valentine's Day. If you are not committed yet, you might want to find that special someone for Valentine's Day. Do you want to know who are they and where they are? Is your ideal match a close friend or someone known by the family? Neha Tanaji Gund, Tarot Reader of All India Institute of Occult Science, makes her own tarot readings and tells us what each of the 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - has in store for Valentine’s Day, not just in terms of love but health and career too.

Aries Valentine's Day Tarot Predictions

Cards: Bottom-Three of Pentacles, Seven of Pentacles, Six of Wands, 5 of pentacles, Strength, 10 of Swords, the World

Explanations:

You are going to close one chapter in life. Money is going to increase. You are going to find someone in your life. You want to, and you are going to achieve it. Right now your health is not in the best of shape, and personally, you have been backstabbed, But financially, things are looking up. Your karmic cycles are going on and God is helping you on this path.

Guidance: Chant Om Namah Shivay.

Affirmations: I am abundant

Taurus Valentine's Day Tarot Predictions

Cards: Bottom Knight of Pentacles, Six of Pentacles, Seven of Swords, Seven of Cups, and tackles, Two of Cups, Six of Pentacles, Two of Wands.

Explanations:

You are acquiring new skills that will come in handy for a new relationship that's in the offing. A proposal awaits you, or you are going to propose to someone. You are going to start your dream family soon. You are feeling positive and ready to take on the world, the betrayals of the past don't bother you. But be careful, there is some sort of theft going to happen.

Guidance: Set your goals and move ahead. Take care of your emotional health. Don’t take decisions based on emotions abruptly.

Affirmations: I love myself. There are people who love me and want me in their life.

Gemini Valentine's Day Tarot Predictions

Cards: Bottom - 8 of Pentacles, Ace of Pentagon, the Strength, 6 of Wands, 7 of Pants, 5 of Pants, the World

Explanations: Cards are saying you are going to learn some new skills in life, which will help in your growth. One cycle is ending and another cycle is beginning in your life. The new beginnings will give you strength; health issues will improve.

Guidance: Take care of your health. Pray.

Affirmations: I’m healthy, wealthy, and wise.

Also read: Valentine's Day 2023: 5 Zodiac Signs who Will Find Love This Year - Are you Among Them?

Cancer Valentine's Day Tarot Predictions

Cards: Bottom - Magician, 3 of Swords, Hanged Man, 9 of Cups, 6 of Wands, 10 of Prints, The Sun, 9 of Swords.

Explanations: Some of you are waiting for a marriage proposal, but you are not able to take that step ahead because you had a heart-break in the past. You just keep thinking about the past and feel skeptical. But you should focus on the present. The past saw you in a toxic relationship, but now you are going to get the right match for yourself.

Guidance: Live in the present moment.

Affirmations: I’m married and living happily with my partner.

Leo Valentine's Day Tarot Predictions

Cards: The strength - Bottom, Knight of Wands, Page of Cups, 5 of Swords, Ace of Cups, King of Cups, the World, Knight of Cups.

Explanation: You are going to finish one cycle and begin a new one. You are going to propose to someone (or get proposed to). If you are married, you’ll receive good news. There are opportunities around you in love and career. You are moving towards your goal very swiftly, but you might still think you are currently moving at a slow pace. You want someone very strongly and you are very attached to that person.

Guidance: Slow but steady wins the race.

Affirmations: I’m good enough right now but also I need someone to spend my life with.

Virgo Valentine's Day Tarot Predictions

Cards: Bottom - 10 of Swords, 4 of Pentacles, 8 of Wands, 3 of Swords, the Wheel of Fortune, the Moon, the Page of Swords, 7 of Cups, 9 of Swords

Explanation: You have been backstabbed in the past but you are not aware of the backstabbers. There's emotional upheaval in life. There are some energies that are influencing you. You have been in abusive relations which could be your relatives as well. But your wheel of fortune is saying that your time is going to change. Right now, you are facing health problems and suffering from insomnia.

Guidance: Set your goals and go for them.

Affirmations: I love myself. I’m safe. I love others and others love me.

Libra Valentine's Day Tarot Predictions

Cards - Bottom - Knight of Pentacles, the Fool, 5 of Cups, King of Wands, the Lovers, Ace of Cups, 5 of Swords, Knight of Cups.

Explanations: You feel life is moving very slowly. You also feel sad thinking about past betrayals and hurts. But you have a new beginning starting for you soon. Romance is coming your way - you will find the kind of person you were waiting for. The new partnership can be in your career as a proposal for marriage. If you are married, you might do business together with your spouse.

Guidance: Focus on the positives in your life.

Affirmation: I open myself to new love. I love myself

Scorpio Valentine's Day Tarot Predictions

Cards: 10 of Pentacles, Queen of Pentacles, Queen of Swords, the World, Knight of Swords.

Explanation: You could be in a twin flame or higher soulmate connections. If there were some past tragedies and traumas, you are going to overcome them. There are new beginnings, the things which have created problems in your life are going to end. You are alone and looking for a partner. You have been dumped in the past but you are often to new love and it's in your destiny. You will get a caring partner.

Guidance: Be assertive. You’ll get things at the right time.

Affirmations: I can do anything and everything.

Sagittarius Valentine's Day Tarot Predictions

Cards - Bottom - Five of Pentacles, Knight of Pentacles, Eight of Pentacles, Nine of Swords, Seven of Cups, Page of Swords, The Fool, Five of Swords.

Explanations: There are health problems you are thinking your life is going very slow for you and that you don’t have enough energy to continue. But new beginnings are in offing. Someone has betrayed you and you have been traumatized. But you have been working on yourself and improving yourself by learning new skills.

Guidance: Sadness and gladness are two sides of the same coin. Opposite values are complementary. Everything is going to change.

Affirmations: I am healthy, wealthy, and wise.

Capricorn Valentine's Day Tarot Predictions

Cards: 3 of Pentacles, the Chariot, the Fool, King of Pentacles, Queen of Pentacles, Page of Swords, 6 of Swords, 7 of Cups, 10 of Swords

Explanations: There are three pentacles that show that there are going to be some meetings regarding your marriage. It could be an arranged marriage. There is someone who is coming towards you and he/she wants you. You have been backstabbed by someone in the past and you are still traumatized. You are scared that the same problems will repeat but you must learn lessons from failed relationships and oter bad things and move forward.

Guidance: Learn lessons from your problems. Let the divine take care of all the problems. Surrender

Affirmations: I trust in God. I am given by God what is right for me.

Aquarius Valentine's Day Tarot Predictions

Cards: Bottom - Four of Swords, Four of Pentacles, Queen of Wands, Page of Pentacles, Eight of Cups, Two of Cups, the High Priestess, the Chariot

Explanations: Some of you are recovering from a heartbreak. Career-wise also you feel money is less and there's no growth. You want to get a good job and earn money. You are moving towards spirituality. There is someone who wants you in their life and might propose. This person is very intimate with your high vibrational frequencies. He or she is very wise. This could be her soulmate or twin flame connection. This person is going to win your heart.

Guidance: Opposite values are complementary. Don't take everything so seriously.

Affirmations: I embrace the changes happening in my life.

Pisces Valentine's Day Tarot Predictions

Cards: Bottom - Four of Swords, King of Force, 10 of Wands, Page of Wands, 5 of Cups, Eight of Swords, Page of Swords, Devil, Eight of Pentacles, Page of Pentacles

Explanations: You have some physical or mental health issues and might be recovering from a heartbreak. You are carrying so much baggage in your life that you feel you will not be able to achieve what you want. You are continuously thinking about your past when you lost someone and you are not able to come out of that situation. There are some negative influences on your life. While you are working very hard, you are continuing to feel low because of the past.

Guidance: Take care of your daily routine. Eat healthy food. Avoid junk food. Meditate.

Affirmation: All is well.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the expert quoted and do not reflect the views of Zee News. Zee News does not endorse or confirm it.)