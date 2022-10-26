15 Hindu names of baby girls inspired by Goddess Lakshmi and their meanings - check list

Hindu baby girls' names: The festive season continues with Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja being celebrated this week. Diwali was recently celebrated, and with the distinct nip in the air, the mood is all cheerful and festive around us. Many expecting parents are now looking to name their babies that will reflect the mood of the season. If you are a new parent to a daughter or an expecting parent looking to zero in on a girl's name (while hoping that you have one!), here are some beautiful Hindu names for baby girls inspired by Goddess Lakshmi. The Goddess of wealth and prosperity is one of the most revered deities of Hinduism and every family wants their home to be full of love, peace, wealth, and joy. So take your pick!

15 baby girls' names inspired by Goddess Lakshmi

1) Anisha: Light, Eternal, one of many names of Goddess Lakshmi

2) Bhagyashri: Lucky, fortunate, Goddess Lakshmi

3) Deetya: Answer of prayers, another name for Maa Lakshmi

4) Aarna: Wave or ocean; the rare name symbolizes Goddess Lakshmi as she was the daughter of the milky ocean's mighty king

5) Jaladhija: Stands for water, Goddess Laksmi

6) Lohitha: Maa Lakshmi in the form of iron

7) Nandhika: A small water jar, a joyous woman; stands for Goddess Lakshmi

8) Padmalaya: One who resides on the lotus flower

9) Radha: She's believed to be an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, wealth and prosperity

10) Sanvitha: Peace-loving, goddess Lakshmi

11) Satyabhama: Third queen-consort of Lord Krishna; it's believed she is also an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi

12) Sudeeksha: Beautiful, an offering, Goddess Lakshmi

13) Varunavi: Goddess Lakshmi, one who's born of water

14) Vibha: Ray of light, shining, bright

15) Vishnupriya: The beloved of Lord Vishnu



(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm this.)

