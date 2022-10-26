15 Hindu names of baby girls inspired by Goddess Lakshmi and their meanings - check list
Baby girls' names inspired by Goddess Lakshmi: If you are looking to zero in on a name for your baby girl, why not select a name inspired by the Goddess of Wealth and Prosperity? Take your pick.
- Naming a child is one of the most auspicious and significant moments in Indian culture
- In the season of Diwali and other festivities, choose a name inspired by Goddess Lakshmi for your baby girl
- From Aarna to Vishnupriya, there are several options with names starting with different alphabets
Hindu baby girls' names: The festive season continues with Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja being celebrated this week. Diwali was recently celebrated, and with the distinct nip in the air, the mood is all cheerful and festive around us. Many expecting parents are now looking to name their babies that will reflect the mood of the season. If you are a new parent to a daughter or an expecting parent looking to zero in on a girl's name (while hoping that you have one!), here are some beautiful Hindu names for baby girls inspired by Goddess Lakshmi. The Goddess of wealth and prosperity is one of the most revered deities of Hinduism and every family wants their home to be full of love, peace, wealth, and joy. So take your pick!
15 baby girls' names inspired by Goddess Lakshmi
1) Anisha: Light, Eternal, one of many names of Goddess Lakshmi
2) Bhagyashri: Lucky, fortunate, Goddess Lakshmi
3) Deetya: Answer of prayers, another name for Maa Lakshmi
4) Aarna: Wave or ocean; the rare name symbolizes Goddess Lakshmi as she was the daughter of the milky ocean's mighty king
5) Jaladhija: Stands for water, Goddess Laksmi
6) Lohitha: Maa Lakshmi in the form of iron
7) Nandhika: A small water jar, a joyous woman; stands for Goddess Lakshmi
8) Padmalaya: One who resides on the lotus flower
9) Radha: She's believed to be an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, wealth and prosperity
10) Sanvitha: Peace-loving, goddess Lakshmi
11) Satyabhama: Third queen-consort of Lord Krishna; it's believed she is also an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi
12) Sudeeksha: Beautiful, an offering, Goddess Lakshmi
13) Varunavi: Goddess Lakshmi, one who's born of water
14) Vibha: Ray of light, shining, bright
15) Vishnupriya: The beloved of Lord Vishnu
