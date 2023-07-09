5 Natural Remedies To Help Soothe Your Teething Baby

Teething baby: Teething often starts between the ages of 6 and 24 months. You can readily tell when your child begins teething as a parent. He or she frequently chewed while inserting items or fingers into the mouth to try to ease the pain. Excessive drooling, irritability, and sore and swollen gums are signs that a child is teething.

Teething can be a difficult period for babies and parents alike, and parents may search the internet for ways to help their children deal with the teething blues. Teething, as the name implies, is the process of a child's teeth emerging through the gums. Even the happiest infant may become a little fussy and irritable as a result. Natural teething solutions that we've supplied can assist your child feel less pain while protecting them from potentially dangerous toxins.

Signs and Symptoms of Teething

Between the ages of 4 months and 2, children can start teething, and at this time, when their new teeth start to develop, your baby may be fussy and restless. Every kid responds differently to teething symptoms.

Some children may experience little to no symptoms while others may display the following:

- Decreased appetite

- Drooling

- Gnawing or chewing on things around them

- Irritability

- Red and swollen gums

Before attempting a cure, always check with your kid's paediatrician to be sure it is safe to use on your child.

Try these tips and remedies if you're seeking safe methods to relieve your child's sore mouth naturally.

Chilled Teething Toys

Give your baby a teething toy that has been chilled in the refrigerator. The coolness can help them in relieving gum discomfort and provide relief.

Gentle Gum Massage

Use a clean finger or a soft, wet cloth to gently massage your baby's gums. The light pressure can help soothe soreness and promote relief.

Teething Rings

Give your baby a teething ring made from safe, non-toxic materials. The chewy sensation can help provide comfort and alleviate the pain.

Cold Wash Cloth

Wet a clean washcloth, wring it out, and place it in the fridge or freezer for a few minutes. Later, give it to your baby to chew on, as the coldness can help numb the gums temporarily and reduce inflammation.

Ground Cloves

Cloves have numbing and warming qualities. Water, coconut oil, or unsalted butter combined with ground cloves should be refrigerated for a while. Apply this refreshing paste on your child's gums.

Ultimately sometimes, all your baby needs is extra love and cuddles, loving words, massage and a lot of attention to help ease their discomfort.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)