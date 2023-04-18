5 Reasons Why Your Baby Must Ditch Diapers And Wear Langots - What Expert Says

By Pallavi Utagi

Parenthood is an amazing journey, full of joys and challenges. When you bring a new baby into the world, you are faced with a whole new set of responsibilities. One of the biggest challenges of new parenthood is learning how to care for a newborn. Diapers are one of the most important aspects of caring for a baby.

Let’s be real, diaper changes can be intimidating for new parents. It’s hard to know what kind of diaper to use and how often to change them. But the truth is, diaper rash can be a real issue if you’re not careful. So, it’s best to use cloth diapers or modern langots, which are traditional Indian nappies, to keep your baby’s skin healthy.

Langots are traditional Indian cloth diapers that have been used for centuries. They are made of soft cotton and are washable and reusable, which makes them an eco-friendly option. Modern langots are an updated version of traditional langots that have been designed to be more convenient and easier to use. Here is all we need to know about modern langots.

What exactly are baby langots?

Dry feel langots are ideal for diaper-free times and can hold up to one pee depending on the wetting pattern of each baby. These modern langots are specially designed for newborn babies and infants who are less than one year old. They consist of three layers of cotton padding with a semi-waterproof layer to avoid leaks. The gentle elastics with a super dry feel layer touching the baby’s skin make sure that they don’t feel any wetness or discomfort when they pee in it. It also has a double loop for two sizing in one langot to get a better fit!

If you're considering making the shift from diapers to modern langots, here are some of its benefits:

1. Cost-effective

Langots can be reused multiple times and do not need to be purchased as frequently as disposable diapers, which can save you a significant amount of money in the long run.

2. Eco-friendly

Disposable diapers are a major contributor to landfill waste and take hundreds of years to decompose. Langots on the other hand, are washable and reusable, which significantly reduces the amount of waste you produce. Furthermore, using modern langots can help reduce your carbon footprint and contribute to a more sustainable lifestyle.

3. Healthier option for babies

Langots or cloth diapers are made of soft and breathable fabric, which is gentle on your baby's skin and reduces the risk of diaper rash. They are made of soft, absorbent fabric that is gentle on your baby's skin. In contrast, disposable diapers contain chemicals and synthetic materials that may cause skin irritation.

4. Less leakage

Modern langots are available in different sizes and designs to fit babies of different ages and sizes. In addition, they are designed to be more absorbent than disposable diapers, which means they are less likely to leak.

5. Easier to potty train

Using langots can help your baby feel the wetness of the diaper, which may make it easier for them to recognize when they need to go potty. Additionally, they are easy to wash and reuse, which makes them an economical option.

While modern langots may require some additional effort in terms of washing and drying, many parents find that the benefits of using them outweigh the extra work.

(Disclaimer: Pallavi Utagi is the Founder & CEO, SuperBottoms, a mom-and-babycare brand. The views expressed in the article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Zee News.)