A child's emotional and psychological development depends greatly on the bond with their parents and it's especially crucial to build a strong connection with the mother. And not just the baby, this bond is essential for the mom's emotional health too. Dr Deepika Aggarwal, Director - Obs and Gynae, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, shares some vital tips for fostering that connection during the first year.

Creating Close Bond With Baby In First Year Of Their Lives - 9 Tips For New Moms

1. Skin-To-Skin Contact

Skin-to-skin contact, especially in the early days and weeks after birth, helps babies and their mothers both. From helping regulate the baby's body temperature, promoting bonding, and releasing feel-good hormones in both mother and baby, skin-to-skin contact is believed to support better physical and developmental outcomes for the baby.

2. Breastfeed

As you can see in every ad and every packaged baby food item, it's always mentioned that mother's milk is the best for babies, especially up to 6-12 months. So if possible, breastfeed your baby. Breastfeeding provides essential nutrients and antibodies and thanks to the close physical contact and eye contact, it also creates a strong emotional bond between mother and baby.

3. Understand Your Baby's Cues

Pay close attention to your baby's cues and respond accordingly to their needs. Keep a close watch to understand if your baby is crying out of hunger, discomfort, or simply the need to be held. This helps build trust and security, laying the foundation for a strong attachment. Remember, each child is different, so you have to pay heed to your baby's cues and not merely depend on baby manuals.

4. Keep Your Baby Close While Doing Daily Chores

As you go on with your daily activities, use a baby carrier or sling to keep your child close to you. This physical proximity promotes bonding and allows your baby to feel secure and connected to you.

5. Make Eye Contact And Talk

Make eye contact with your baby and talk to them frequently, right from the earliest days. Babies are naturally attracted to faces and voices, and this interaction helps strengthen the mother-baby bond and supports language development.

6. Spend Quality Time Together

Even if you can't spend the entire day with the child, don't compromise on quantity. Allot a dedicated time each day to bond with your baby - spend time cuddling, playing, or simply being there with them. This quality time is essential for building trust and fostering a deep emotional connection.

7. Co-Sleep If Possible

Co-sleeping is a great bonding experience as it means there's a proximity between the baby and the parent through the night. However, it's essential to follow safe sleep guidelines to reduce the risk of SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome).

8. Seek Support

It doesn't have to be a lonely journey, building a strong mother-baby bond is a team effort, and having a support network can make the journey easier and more enjoyable. So do not hesitate to reach out for support, be it from your partner, family members, or friends.

9. Trust Your Instincts

Finally, trust your instincts as a mother. You know your baby better than anyone else, so follow your intuition and do what feels right for both you and your baby.

As Dr Deepika Aggarwal points out, building a strong mother-baby bond is a gradual process that takes time and patience. "Be gentle with yourself and enjoy the journey of getting to know your baby and nurturing your special connection," says Dr Aggarwal.