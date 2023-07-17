Baby Care In Monsoon: Tips To Keep In Mind For Your Baby's Health

Monsoons are seen differently by parents and kids. While babies and toddlers enjoy the sound of the rain, parents fear developing illnesses and stomach bugs! Not only are parasites thriving in the high moisture environment, but microbes as well.

Dr. Ankit Ranjan, Pediatrician, Rani Hospital spoke to Zee English and weighs in on keeping monsoon woes at bay for your baby's health this season.

Young babies and children's immune systems are still developing, making it simple for them to get sick frequently. We consulted experts to find out the most effective strategy to keep your kid from becoming ill too frequently!



How can you prevent your baby from falling ill?

There are 2 components to prevention - improving your child’s immunity by strengthening your child’s gut and ensuring environmental cleanliness.

Boosting your child’s immunity involves providing them with immunity-boosting nutrients including - vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, selenium, iron, protein, and fibre. Green leafy vegetables and fruits will provide maximum of these nutrients”.

Fibre’s role in immunity is particularly interesting - it helps to increase the numbers of good bacteria in your baby’s tum! “Soluble fibre or the ones that turn into a gel in your baby’s tummy has shown to increase the counts of good bacteria. A higher number of good bacteria in your baby’s tummy means lesser infections and tummy troubles”, says Dr Ranjan.

FOS or Fructoligosaccharide is one such naturally occurring common fibre found in bananas, wheat, apple, tomato, honey etc. Numerous studies have found it to be beneficial for your child’s tummy.

Secondly, hygiene is as important as the food your feed your baby! “Give only boiled filtered water to your baby. Serve only hot, freshly prepared food to your baby. If at all you intend to store it, keep it tightly closed and in a cool dry place. It is recommended to thoroughly wash fruits and vegetables in salt water or a solution with baking soda”, says Dr Ranjan

Why prevention is much better?

Some of the common monsoon-related illnesses include cold and flu; vector-borne infections like dengue, chikungunya, and malaria; and contamination-related illnesses such as diarrhoea, typhoid, and food poisoning are also common. Studies have found that rain-related infections can compromise early development and nutrition for young children.

In addition, ensuring that there are no breeding grounds for mosquitoes, making babies wear long-sleeved clothing and staying safe indoors are some great ways to enjoy the rain! Here’s wishing a safe rainy season for your little one.