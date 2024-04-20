From Toddlers To Teens: Parenting Tips For Cultivating Emotional Intelligence In Children

Children's socio-emotional development lays the foundation for developing positive social skills. Teaching empathy and collaboration to children, rewarding good behaviour, and modelling proper behaviour are all strategies that might aid in the development of these social-emotional abilities in children. It gives children a basis of emotional comprehension that can promote success in a variety of areas of life by helping them develop higher emotional intelligence, constructive coping mechanisms, and successful relationships.

"Social and emotional growth, be it skills of sharing, leadership and empathy or being able to understand and manage their own life and emotions is an ongoing journey for children. It starts at the moment they receive comfort from their parents at their very first cry and continues throughout their lives," says Chetan Jaiswal, Founder & CEO, MyPeegu.

So how do parents nurture this growth and support it throughout the year? Here are some helpful tips and tricks:

1. Being a role model

Children learn more from what they see than what they hear. A child who is told to be calm and speak kindly but sees an adult who constantly yells at them is more likely to follow the latter. So the actions of parents and adults around them act as textbooks for behavior formation. Learning to manage their emotions and using coping skills are best taught through use and display.

2. Creating a safe space

A child can express themselves in a safe atmosphere without worrying about being judged or punished. It establishes sound boundaries and fosters empathy and progress.

3. Being guides for insight

Helping children recognize their emotions or when they are feeling drained can facilitate the development of self-awareness. This in turn helps the individuals to be more mindful and fosters an environment for growth and increased insight.

4. Providing opportunities for growth

Children who make their own choices are seen to have increased independence, decision-making skills and agency over their decisions.

5. Intentional teaching

Teachable moments are ever-present in daily life to educate children on social being and emotional management. It is important to understand that children are capable of growth and understand their potential.

Parenting Tips for Nurturing Emotional Intelligence

Below are tips shared by Dr Sonam Kothari, Co-Founder and CEO of Butterfly Learnings who also happens to be a Pediatric Neurologist, which can help parents to help children develop their skills:

●Foster emotional awareness in your children by helping them recognize and express their feelings effectively.

●Teach effective communication skills to your children, promoting clear and respectful interactions with others.

●Build healthy relationships by encouraging positive interactions with peers, teachers and family members.

●Set realistic expectations for your children, celebrating their progress and supporting them through challenges to instil self-worth and determination.

●Promote self-regulation and independence, providing your children with valuable skills to navigate life's complexities.

●Create a supportive home environment where your children feel safe to express themselves freely.

●Model healthy behaviours and coping strategies for your children to emulate.

●Balance academics and well-being, prioritizing your children's mental health and happiness.