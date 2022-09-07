Planning pregnancy after 30 and even 35 has become a very common thing among couples. With high pressure jobs, the desire to achieve a certain level of financial security and of course with several items on the bucket list - from travel to buying a car or a house - left to be ticked, people often have kids well in to their 30s in today's urban setting. However, one must remember that especially in case of women, the biological clock is indeed ticking. So while medical science and technology have made immense progress, some precautions have to be taken.

Dr Bhavna Banga, Director - IVF Programme, Max Multi Speciality Centre, Panchsheel Park shares some important guidelines for couples planning pregnancies in 30s.

Motherhood after 30: Quick guidelines for women

1. Go for a semen analysis of the male partner following (sex) abstinence of 2-5 days. In case of any anomaly, consult the expert.

2. Women should undergo an AMH test (Antimullerian hormone) to check the egg reserves of women.

3. Basic transvaginal ultrasound on day 2/3 or period start and another on day 10-12 day after start of period to assess the womb line thickness .

4. In addition to that, AVOID excessive smoking and alcohol consumption; excessive use of laptops; minimise junk food and don't keep sitting for long hours in prolonged desk jobs. Go for a 10 minute walk every 4 hours, at least.

5. Have food rich in antioxidants like green leafy vegetables, citrous fruits, almonds, bananas, eggs, walnuts.

6. Do yoga and meditation for at least 30 minutes.

What men must avoid for better sperm count

While the age factor is less significant for men as compared to women, men contribute to approx 30-40 per cent of infertility cases, says Dr Banga. She advises men to:

- avoid processed meat as it lower’s sperm count;

- avoid food rich in high fat dairy and fried food as they affect sperm motility;



- avoid excessive soy intake as it affects sperm concentration;



- avoid testosterone supplements directly;



- avoid keeping laptops on lap for long hours as the heat generated from the laptop impaires the spermatogenesis (sperm production ) & hence contributes to infertility.

